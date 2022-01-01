La Clochette Du Coin

Moonshine Beach

An in your face honky-tonk bar and live music venue, Moonshine Beach features country concerts, line dancing and DJs spinning top country, rock and pop music. The venue boasts a massive wooden dance floor and one of the largest LED screens in Southern California. Equipped with the same state of the art audio/visual technology as its downtown counterpart, Moonshine Flats, Moonshine Beach is the go-to place to dance, party and let loose!

