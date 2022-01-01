Go
La Clochette Du Coin

Come on in and enjoy!

4680 Cass Street • $

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

Pastrami Tuna Baguette$14.00
French Baguette
Pastrami-Cured Tuna
Almonds Pesto
Arugula
Champagne Vinaigrette
Pickled Cauliflower
12oz Vanilla Latte$5.50
16oz Vanilla Latte$6.00
The SoCal$11.00
Avocado
Sunny Side Eggs
Arugula
Lemon Vinaigrette
12oz Latte$5.00
Breakfast Croissant$11.00
2x Scrambled Eggs
2x Bacon Slices
Avocado Slices
Thai Chili Aioli
Cheddar
Acai power bowl$12.00
Acai Sorbet
Berries
Bananas
House Granola
House Peanut Butter
Roasted Garlic Potatoes$6.00
Pesto Breakfast Croissant$11.00
Almond Pesto
Scrambled Eggs
Burrata
Arugula
Champagne Vinaigrette
16oz Lavender Rose Latte$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4680 Cass Street

San Diego CA

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

