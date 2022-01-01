La Clochette Du Coin
Come on in and enjoy!
4680 Cass Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4680 Cass Street
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Moonshine Beach
An in your face honky-tonk bar and live music venue, Moonshine Beach features country concerts, line dancing and DJs spinning top country, rock and pop music. The venue boasts a massive wooden dance floor and one of the largest LED screens in Southern California. Equipped with the same state of the art audio/visual technology as its downtown counterpart, Moonshine Flats, Moonshine Beach is the go-to place to dance, party and let loose!
Better Buzz PB West
Come in and enjoy!
Cabo Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Tavern at the Beach
Tavern at the Beach is a well known locals spot. We thrive off of good food and strong drinks. Our signature Tavern Burger is a house favorite but decide for yourself!