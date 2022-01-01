A map showing the location of Palmys 976 Felspar st.View gallery

Palmys 976 Felspar st.

review star

No reviews yet

976 Felspar st.

Pacific Beach, CA 92109

Popular Items

Palmys Breakfast Sando
Breakfast Burrito
Acai Bowl

BOWLS

Acai Bowl

$11.50

Grade A Acai scooped, fresh seasonal berries, homemade granola, honey

Coco Chia Pudding (V, GF)

$10.50

Chia seeds, coconut, passionfruit yoghurt, house-made granola, seasonal fruit

Blue Horizon (V, GF)

$12.50

Palmys smoothie base, E3 live blue algae, seasonal fruit, chia seeds, shredded coconut, hemp seeds, house-made granola

Side Fruit

$6.00

TOAST

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Smashed avocado, sundried tomato, kalamata olives, feta crumbles, lemon zest, pistachio dukkah, and olive oil.

Cheesy Egg

$12.00

soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, everything seasoning, scallions

Andy's Lox Bagel

$17.00Out of stock

Scallion cream cheese, cured lox, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, capers, lemon wedge

PB Toast

$13.00

Breakfast Favorites

Surfers Breakfast

$15.00

Eggs, Bacon or vegan chorizo, tater tots, roast tomato and mushrooms, goat cheese, sourdough toast, salsa and ketchup

Lil Gordo

$12.00

Martin’s Bun, fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, serrano aioli and tater tots

Pancakes for the Table

$15.00

multigrain pancakes, drizzled with maple cream cheese and honey, toasted almonds, strawberries, blueberries, banana chips, and a side of maple syrup.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Soft scrambled eggs, bacon or vegan chorizo, avocado, grilled onion, tater tots, side of palmys salsa.

Palmys Breakfast Sando

$13.00

French Toast

$15.00Out of stock

PASTRY'S

Banana Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Bagel

$8.00

SIDES

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.50

Side vegan chorizo

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Chicken

$9.00

Side Falafel

$6.00Out of stock

Side Steak

$10.00

Side GF Toast

$3.50

Side Vegan Eggs

$3.50

Side Vegan Cheez

$1.00Out of stock

Snacks

Fries

$8.00

Choice of sea salt, parmesan or furikake

Tots

$8.00

Choice of sea salt, parmesan or furikake

Greens

Thai Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing

Chopped Kale Caesar Salad

$9.00

Lemon-Tahini Salad

$9.00

Lunch

Palmys Smash Burger

$15.00

Palmys remoulade, grilled onion, cheddar, beef patty on martins potato bun

Palmys Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken, gochugang sauce, pickles, martins potato bun

Tuna Poke

$17.00

Local marinated tuna, wakame seaweed salad, crunchy wontons, avocado, gochujang mayo, pickled burdock root, sesame seeds, sticky rice

Superfreak Bowl 2.0

$14.00

Art of Tea Selection

Coconut

$4.00

Passionfruit

$4.00

Black

$4.00

Chamomile

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Mint

$4.00

Green

$4.00

Espresso Bar

Espresso

$3.00

Flatwhite

$4.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.25

Babyccino

$2.00

Brew Coffee

$3.00

Lavender Latte

$4.75

Horchata Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Turmeric Latte

$4.75

Chagaccino

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Mexican Mocha

$5.00

Americano

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Mocha Latte

$4.75

Macchiato

$5.00

Smoothies

Mint Chip

$11.00

Almond milk, avocado, spinach, kale, dates, vanilla, mint oil, coffee beans, cacao nibs

El Salvadoran Lifesaver

$9.50

Mango, pineapple, passionfruit, orange juice, coconut water

Blue Moon

$11.00

Cashews, coconut cream, dates, vanilla extract, Himalayan salt, blue green algae, almond milk

The Cure

$9.50

Carrot, pineapple, turmeric, ginger, orange juice, lime juice

Berries & Cream

$11.00

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, coconut cream, chia seeds, coconut milk

PB Local

$9.50

Peanut butter, cacao, banana, activated charcoal, maple syrup, almond milk

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

DRINK SPECIALS

Horchata Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

PALMYS MERCH

PALMYS BLUE HAT

$22.00

PALMYS PINK HAT

$22.00

PALMYS TAN TEE

$25.00

PALMYS BLUE TEE

$25.00

PALMYS WHITE TEE

$25.00

PALMYS CROP TOP

$25.00

PALMYS LONG SLEEVE

$35.00

PALMYS PULLOVER SWEATER

$40.00

HERB BAG

$20.00

PALMYS SHORTS

$35.00

Bucket Hat

$35.00

PALMYS CANCER AWARENESS TEE

$20.00

AMIGOS HAT

$22.00

MARKET VENDORS

AMIGO MERCH

Out of stock

AMIGO COFFEE

$15.50

GAMS JAM

$12.00

FOLK PROJECT MASK

$13.00

PALO SANTO SURF WAX

$6.00

MERAKI AND OAK PLASTIC SPRAY

$15.00

MERAKI AND OAK GLASS SPRAY

$20.00

MERAKI AND OAK TALL SPRAY

$20.00

SEA SALT

$20.00

SMALL MERAKI AND OAK CANDLE

$18.00

LARGE MERAKI AND OAK CANDLE

$50.00

SHOWPIECE MERAKI AND OAK CANDLE

$70.00

THE MEXICAN KETO COOKBOOK

$36.99

FLEX WATCH

$45.00

STANS JAMS

$7.50

PAPAW OINTMENT

$11.00

VIOLET CRUMBLE CANDY

$4.99Out of stock

VEGEMITE

$12.00

TIM TAM COOKIES

$11.25

AMIGO COLD BREW

$17.00

TRUWILD HYDRATE

$30.99

TANNING CLUB

$36.00

HONEY MAMA'S LAVENDER ROSE COCOA TRUFFLE BAR

$5.99

HONEY MAMA'S COCONUT COCOA TRUFFLE BAR

$5.99

HONEY MAMA'S GINGER CARDAMOM COCOA - NECTAR BAR

$5.99

HONEY MAMA'S OREGON MINT COCOA TRUFFLE BAR

$5.99

ARAWAYUU YOGA MAT/TOWEL STRAP

$45.99

TRU BASELAYER

$24.99

IMMUNE DEFENSE AND WELLNESS BLEND-60 CAPSULES

TRU KOMBUCHA

$34.99

KOMBUCHA-TRIOLOGY- PROBIOTICS AND PREBIOTICS POWDER- 233 GRAMS

TRU TURMERIC

$27.99

TURMERIC CURCUMIN DRINK MIX POWDER - 120 GRAMS

INTENT MEDIUM BULK BAG

$8.00

INTENT MEDIUM PRODUCE BAG

$10.00Out of stock

INTENT MESH TOTE

$30.00Out of stock

INTENT BACKPACK

$58.00

ARAWAYUU MAT STRAP

$40.00

VIOLET CRUMBLE (SMALL) 1.5 OZ

$3.50

GRAB'N'GO BEV

Mountain Valley Water 1L Still

$5.50

Mountain Valley Water 1L Sparkling

$5.50

Vitality Shots

$3.50

Better Booch

$4.25

Bambucha

$4.00

Tepache

$5.00

Oli Pop

$3.00

Feel Free

$7.99

Alka-Mizu

$3.00

Living Tea Kombucha

$4.25

Daily Botanic

$3.49

Amigo Cold Brew 12 Oz

$6.00

Altitude

$5.99

Topo Chico

$4.75

Mountain Valley Water 1L Sparkling Blackberry Pomegranate

$5.50

Mountain Valley Water 1L Sparkling White Peach

$5.50

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$4.75

Topo Chico Lime

$4.75

Mountain Valley Water 11.3 oz Still

$3.00

GRAB'N'GO FOOD

Palmys Granola 1-lb.

$12.00

Chia Pudding

$8.00

Salsa

$5.00

Prosciutto Baguette

$9.00Out of stock

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Hummus+Veg Cups

$7.00

Flan-slice

$5.00

Ice Creams

Out of stock

LAMINGTONS

$5.00

JUICE SERVED HERE

PIPE CLEANER

$8.00

PIXIE

$8.00

FIELD OF GREENS

$8.00

BLUEY

$7.00

STRAWBERRY

$7.00

ALOE

$7.00

GINGER

$7.00

SURFBOARDS

DEAD KOOKS PSYCHOCANDY 5’8”

$1,250.00

DEAD KOOKS PSYCHOCANDY 5’10”

$1,250.00

DEAD KOOKS RATTLESNAKE 7’10”

$1,300.00

DEAD KOOKS EGE BAMYASI 6’10”

$1,400.00

DOG TREATS AND ACCESSORIES

SASSY WOOF DOG LEASH

$34.99

SASSY WOOF DOG LEASH

$45.00

SASSY WOOF 'TO THE STARS' DOG COLLAR

$15.99

SASSY WOOF 'TO THE STARS' DOG LEASH

$19.99

WILD ONE CHICKEN TENDER S TREAT

$18.00

WILD ONE MULTI ALL-IN-ONE SUPPLEMENT

$36.00

WILD ONE BAKED TREATS FRUIT SALAD

$8.00

WILD ONE BAKED TREATS PB & J

$8.00

WILD ONE BAKED TREATS VEGGIE BURGER

$8.00

WILD ONE SUPPLEMENTS - CALM

$28.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We Take online orders until 2:45pm!

Location

976 Felspar st., Pacific Beach, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

