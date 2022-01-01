Go
La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine

Here at La Perla, we are serving up some of the best tasting Puerto Rican Cuisine in the Bay Area at our new location! 3409 Fruitvale Avenue Oakland, Ca!

3409 Fruitvale Avenue

Popular Items

Mofongo de Pernil$24.00
Fried Plantains, Seasoned and mashed together to form a mountain of deliciousness! Topped with Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder!
Mofongo de Camarones$25.00
Fried Plantains, Seasoned and mashed together to form a mountain of deliciousness! Topped with Seasoned & Sautéed Shrimp.
Chicharron De Pollo Combo$17.00
Fried Chicken Cracklings, , Arroz con Gandules, and Maduros
Chicharron De Pollo$10.00
Fried Chicken Cracklings
Beef Empanadilla$8.00
Pernil Combo$20.00
Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder with your choice of rice and plantains.
Camarones A La Criolla Combo$21.00
Shrimp Sautéed in Seasoned Tomato based Sauce, , Arroz con Gandules, and Maduros
Pollo Encebollado Combo$17.00
Grilled Chicken & Sautéed Onions, , Arroz con Gandules, and Maduros
Chicken Empanadilla$8.00
Delicious fried stuffed turnover.
Arroz Con Gandules$8.00
Seasoned Rice with Pigeon Peas
Location

3409 Fruitvale Avenue

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
