LaCasa Pizzaria

Since 1953, LaCasa Pizzaria on Leavenworth has been serving our legendary pizza and pasta.
The Omaha original from our family to yours!

PIZZA

4432 Leavenworth St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1515 reviews)

Popular Items

DINNER AL FORNO$17.70
SAUSAGE & PEPPERS CALZONE$9.49
SPICY SLICED SAUSAGE, ROASTED RED & GREEN BELL PEPPER IN A TOMATO SAUCE WITH ROMANO AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Cannoli$5.69
Two pastry shells with your choice of filling: chocolate, vanilla, lemon, or cream cheese.
LARGE FETTUCINE$11.75
LUNCH FETTUCINE$6.99
A LA CARTE AL FORNO$14.95
MAKE YOUR OWN CALZONE$9.49
CHOOSE UP TO 3 TOPPINGS
Cassata$7.99
Traditional Sicilian dessert with yellow and chocolate cake, creamy filling of almonds, cherries, chopped chocolate, sweetened ricotta cheese and fresh whipped cream.
DINNER FETTUCINE$14.50
DINNER SHRIMP CALABRIA$19.70
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4432 Leavenworth St

Omaha NE

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

