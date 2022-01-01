LaCasa Pizzaria
Since 1953, LaCasa Pizzaria on Leavenworth has been serving our legendary pizza and pasta.
The Omaha original from our family to yours!
PIZZA
4432 Leavenworth St • $$
Location
4432 Leavenworth St
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
