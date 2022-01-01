Midtown restaurants you'll love
Midtown's top cuisines
Must-try Midtown restaurants
More about Sunnyside on Center
SANDWICHES
Sunnyside on Center
3528 Center St, OMAHA
|Popular items
|Oyakodon Burrito
|$8.00
Soy & ginger marinated chicken thighs, sweet-soy dashi sauce, scrambled eggs, white rice, green onion, shichimi togarashi sprinkle.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Choice of one protein, egg, home fries, cheese, and choice of one sauce
|Breakfast Burrito Combo
|$12.50
Choice of one protein, egg, home fries, cheese, and choice of one sauce and served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Nolita
|$10.00
The Nolita is a "little Noli", a 12" pie sliced into 6 pieces, perfect as a personal pie or to share.
|10" Gluten Free Pizza
|$10.00
Includes mozzarella and tomato sauce
|Campione
|$28.00
Sausage, meatball, roasted red pepper, red onion
More about Cheeseburger's
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cheeseburger's
4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha
|Popular items
|Peaked Burger - Build Your Own
|$6.50
Burger starts with American Cheese and a toasted bun
Topping Options - American Cheese, Cream Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Jalapeno, Bacon, Fried Onion Ring, Chili, Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, cajun mayo, ketchup, mustard, 1000 island, onion, fried egg, extra beef patty,
veggie Patty.
|The Original
|$6.50
Single Beef Patty, American Cheese, Toasted Bun--- Served with mustard, onion and pickle
|The Jalapeno & Cream Cheese
|$9.50
2 Patties, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Toasted Bun
More about Site-1 Brewing
Site-1 Brewing
2655 Farnam Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Snack Mix
|$3.00
Oyster Ranch Crackers
|Cheese Corn
|$6.00
Smoked Gouda and Mozzarella-like Mom's favorite casserole
|Marinated Mushrooms
|$9.00
Vegan! Marinated and roasted mushrooms with a garlic confit & broccoli purée, balsamic reduction, onion and bell pepper.
More about LaCasa Pizzaria
PIZZA
LaCasa Pizzaria
4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Lg-Make Your Own
|$13.81
Our signature hamburger pizza or your own special creation!
|Full Mozzamias
|$8.19
Six breaded and fried mozzarella wedges served with our House Marinara sauce.
|Full Toasted Ravioli
|$9.39
Ten of our meat-filled, hand-breaded ravioli. Fried and served with our House meat sauce.
More about LeadBelly
LeadBelly
3201 Farnam Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Royal Mountie
|$12.99
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, crispy fried potatoes, white cheddar curds, red wine gravy & brown sugar butter served on a brioche bun. Must remove gravy to be GF.
*Contains gluten, dairy, egg.
|California Dreamin
|$13.49
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, pepper jack, Arcadian greens, tomato, jalapeno, red onion jam & guacamole on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten & dairy.
|All-American
|$12.29
Your choice of patty topped with American cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup & mustard on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten, dairy & egg.