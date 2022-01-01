Midtown restaurants you'll love

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Midtown restaurants

Sunnyside on Center image

SANDWICHES

Sunnyside on Center

3528 Center St, OMAHA

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oyakodon Burrito$8.00
Soy & ginger marinated chicken thighs, sweet-soy dashi sauce, scrambled eggs, white rice, green onion, shichimi togarashi sprinkle.
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Choice of one protein, egg, home fries, cheese, and choice of one sauce
Breakfast Burrito Combo$12.50
Choice of one protein, egg, home fries, cheese, and choice of one sauce and served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
More about Sunnyside on Center
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nolita$10.00
The Nolita is a "little Noli", a 12" pie sliced into 6 pieces, perfect as a personal pie or to share.
10" Gluten Free Pizza$10.00
Includes mozzarella and tomato sauce
Campione$28.00
Sausage, meatball, roasted red pepper, red onion
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Cheeseburger's image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cheeseburger's

4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peaked Burger - Build Your Own$6.50
Burger starts with American Cheese and a toasted bun
Topping Options - American Cheese, Cream Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Jalapeno, Bacon, Fried Onion Ring, Chili, Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, cajun mayo, ketchup, mustard, 1000 island, onion, fried egg, extra beef patty,
veggie Patty.
The Original$6.50
Single Beef Patty, American Cheese, Toasted Bun--- Served with mustard, onion and pickle
The Jalapeno & Cream Cheese$9.50
2 Patties, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Toasted Bun
More about Cheeseburger's
Consumer pic

 

Site-1 Brewing

2655 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Snack Mix$3.00
Oyster Ranch Crackers
Cheese Corn$6.00
Smoked Gouda and Mozzarella-like Mom's favorite casserole
Marinated Mushrooms$9.00
Vegan! Marinated and roasted mushrooms with a garlic confit & broccoli purée, balsamic reduction, onion and bell pepper.
More about Site-1 Brewing
LaCasa Pizzaria image

PIZZA

LaCasa Pizzaria

4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lg-Make Your Own$13.81
Our signature hamburger pizza or your own special creation!
Full Mozzamias$8.19
Six breaded and fried mozzarella wedges served with our House Marinara sauce.
Full Toasted Ravioli$9.39
Ten of our meat-filled, hand-breaded ravioli. Fried and served with our House meat sauce.
More about LaCasa Pizzaria
LeadBelly image

 

LeadBelly

3201 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Royal Mountie$12.99
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, crispy fried potatoes, white cheddar curds, red wine gravy & brown sugar butter served on a brioche bun. Must remove gravy to be GF.
*Contains gluten, dairy, egg.
California Dreamin$13.49
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, pepper jack, Arcadian greens, tomato, jalapeno, red onion jam & guacamole on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten & dairy.
All-American$12.29
Your choice of patty topped with American cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup & mustard on a toasted brioche bun.
*Contains gluten, dairy & egg.
More about LeadBelly
Restaurant banner

 

Barrett's Barleycorn

4322 Leavenworth Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Barrett's Barleycorn
Map

More near Midtown to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Millard

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston