Benson restaurants you'll love

Benson's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Caterers
Must-try Benson restaurants

Bärchen Beer Garden image

 

Bärchen Beer Garden

6209 N MAPLE STREET, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
shaved greens, pickles, garlic aioli
Johnny Hammer Pants$13.00
sweet roasted pork, chipotle aioli, house pickled onions, cilantro, ciabatta roll. Epic
Chopped Kale Salad$12.00
shaved kale, diced apple, pine nuts, dried cranberry, parmesan crisp, shaved smoked gouda, peppercorn dressing.
More about Bärchen Beer Garden
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar

6113 Maple St, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (636 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Barbacoa Beef
Totchos$9.00
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
More about Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Yoshitomo

6009 Maple St, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rangoon$14.50
shrimp tempura, crab rangoon mix,
serrano, negi, rice crisp, pineapple
sweet chili
Gojira$14.50
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab, serrano, citrus soy, sriracha, rayu oil
Royale$12.50
Spicy salmon, cucumber, crab, avocado, soy chili aioli, ponzu, sambal salsa (torched)
More about Yoshitomo
