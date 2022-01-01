Benson restaurants you'll love
Bärchen Beer Garden
6209 N MAPLE STREET, Omaha
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
shaved greens, pickles, garlic aioli
|Johnny Hammer Pants
|$13.00
sweet roasted pork, chipotle aioli, house pickled onions, cilantro, ciabatta roll. Epic
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$12.00
shaved kale, diced apple, pine nuts, dried cranberry, parmesan crisp, shaved smoked gouda, peppercorn dressing.
BURRITOS • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
6113 Maple St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Beef
|Totchos
|$9.00
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Yoshitomo
6009 Maple St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Rangoon
|$14.50
shrimp tempura, crab rangoon mix,
serrano, negi, rice crisp, pineapple
sweet chili
|Gojira
|$14.50
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab, serrano, citrus soy, sriracha, rayu oil
|Royale
|$12.50
Spicy salmon, cucumber, crab, avocado, soy chili aioli, ponzu, sambal salsa (torched)