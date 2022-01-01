A map showing the location of Barrett's Barleycorn 4322 Leavenworth StreetView gallery
Barrett's Barleycorn 4322 Leavenworth Street

No reviews yet

4322 Leavenworth Street

Omaha, NE 68105

Appetizers

Wings

$14.00

10 wings of your choice of sauce, dipped or a side.

Mozzarella Stix

$9.75

Tasty cheese stix served with marinara sauce

Beef Nacho Grande

$13.00

Freshly made chips with Spicy beef or Spicy chicken, cheddar, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes and onions with a sie of homemade salsa and sour cream.

Santa Fe Eggrolls

$9.75

Delicious blend of chicken, cheese, black beans and veggies. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.75

Served with Ranch

Irish Fries

$7.00

Seasoned Curly Q's in a basket, served with ranch

Chicken Strips

$10.00

3 chicken strips, served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch or hot sauce and Irish fries.

Funnel Fries

$7.00

Served HOT out of the fryer dusted with powdered sugar.

Onion Chips

$9.75

Onion rings without the hole! Served with Ranch

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Crisp Kosher pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried, served with ranch

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Deep fried flour tortillas with homemade salsa

Barrett's Nacho Fries

$13.25

A plate of crinkle cut fries smothered with seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Sweet Potato fries

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Strips

$6.00

2 chicken strips with fries

Kids Burger

$6.00

Burger with fries

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Serviced hot or cold with grape jelly on white bread

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with fries

Mini corn dogs

$6.00

Served with fries

Specialties

Pork Tenderloin

$12.75

This little piggy went to the Market but the piggy only goes once a week. First come, First served! This huge sandwich is lightly breaded and served with the works: cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on a sesame seed bun!

Turkey and Swiss

$10.75

Smoked Turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on grilled marble bread.

Blarneystone

$11.00

This pub favorite isn't full of blarney! It's full of diced turkey breast mixed with cream cheese, sweet red onions and grilled onions served on grilled marble bread.

Club Sandwich

$11.25

Triple decker with grilled ham, turkey, bacon melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on marble bread.

Hot Pastrami

$11.25

1/4 lb pastrami, grilled onions and melted swiss cheese on marble bread.

New York Club

$11.50

Triple decker with grilled corned beef, pastrami, cheese, lettuce, tomato with horseradish mayo on marble bread

Beef and Cheddar

$13.00

Tender Roast beef, sauteed onions, a hint of Worcesterhire and a handful of cheddar on a fresh hoagie bun.

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

4 slices american and swiss cheeseon marble bread, try it with onion! Add Bacon and tomato for 1.00

Ham and cheese

$10.50

1/4 lb lean ham with 4 slices of American and Swiss cheese on marble bread.

French Dip

$12.95

Tender Roast Beef with melt provolone cheese and a side of wamr AuJus, on a fresh hoagie

BLT

$10.50

Lots of bacon makes this sandwich a traditional favorite!

Grilled PB&J

$6.75

Barrett's best peanut butter and grape jelly!

Pat Dunn (One-Eyed)

$10.50

2 fried eggs, Ham, cheese and mayo all grilled between two slices of marble bread!

Reuben

$11.25

Voted Best of Omaha!! Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, grilled on marble bread. For a healthier option try the Rachel a Turkey Reuben!

Burgers

Husker

$10.25

Barrett's Double

$13.50

Patty Mick

$11.25

Patty Melt

$11.25

Black Bean

$10.00

Maverick

$11.25

Kitchen Sink

$12.50

Swiss & Mushroom

$11.25

Mexican

$11.00

Blue Jay

$11.00

Philly

Beef Philly

$13.25

Chicken Philly

$13.25

Veggie Philly

$9.00

Pork Philly

$12.50

Chicken

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.25

Buffalo sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Parmesan

$11.25

Chicken Club

$11.75

Seafood

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.00Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Shrimp Basket

$11.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$11.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50

Chicken Salad

$11.50

Beef Taco Salad

$11.50

Buffalo Salad

$11.50

Deli Sandwiches

Deli Sandwiches

$9.00

To Go Booze

6 Pack Beer

Monday

Domestic Can

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Tuesday

Tito's

$4.75

Wednesday

Blue Moon Pint

$3.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$9.50

Seltzer Bucket

$18.00

$3 Holla

$3.00

$5 Fall In A Cup

$5.00

Thursday

Domestic Can

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Old Fashion Special

$6.00

Friday

IPA

$4.00

$3 Holla

$3.00

$4 Fall In A Cup

$4.00

Sunday

Busch Lt

$3.00

Creighton games

Budlight Pint

$2.50

Budlight Pitcher

$10.00

Bus Fee

$1.00

Bucket

$16.50

Bourbon Special

Weekly Bourbon

$6.00

Volleyball

Volleyball Fee

$75.00

T Shirt

$25.00

Room Rental

$300.00

Drinks

Corona/Modelo

$3.00

6$ Marg!!

$6.00

Tequilla

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Slainte

4322 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE 68105

