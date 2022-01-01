Bars & Lounges
Barrett's Barleycorn 4322 Leavenworth Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Slainte
Location
4322 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE 68105
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Omaha
LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street
4.4 • 1,515
4432 Leavenworth St Omaha, NE 68105
View restaurant