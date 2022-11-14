Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken

Cheeseburgers - Blackstone

1,104 Reviews

$$

4007 FARNAM ST

Omaha, NE 68131

Popular Items

Fries
The Original
Peaked Burger - Build Your Own

Burgers

Peaked Burger - Build Your Own

Peaked Burger - Build Your Own

$6.75

Burger starts with American Cheese and a toasted bun Topping Options - American Cheese, Cream Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Jalapeno, Bacon, Fried Onion Ring, Chili, Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, cajun mayo, ketchup, mustard, 1000 island, onion, fried egg, extra beef patty, veggie Patty.

Plain Hamburger

$6.00
The Original

The Original

$6.75

Single Beef Patty, American Cheese, Toasted Bun--- Served with mustard, onion and pickle

The Benny

The Benny

$9.75

2 Beef Patties, American Cheese, Bacon, Toasted Bun -- served with mustard onion and pickle

The Nation

The Nation

$9.75

2 Beef Patties, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, 1000 Island Dressing on a 3 Part Bun

The Jalapeno & Cream Cheese

The Jalapeno & Cream Cheese

$9.75

2 Patties, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Toasted Bun

The Hang Loose

The Hang Loose

$8.00

Seasoned Loose Ground Beef and Onions, American Cheese, over Toasted Bun-- served with mustard, onion and pickle

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.75

Two All Beef Patties, 2 Slices of Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on toasted Marble Rye Bread.

Rodeo Burger

$11.50

Two patties with pepper jack cheese, House BBQ, Pickles, Onions and a Fried Onion Ring on a toasted Brioche bun

SPECIAL *Colorado Green Chile Burger*

$12.50

2 Beef Patties, 2 Strips of Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with our house pork green chili on a toasted brioche bun.

Hotdogs

Party Dog

$5.50

Tomatos, Pickles, Sweet Relish, Sport Peppers

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$5.50

Homemade Chili, American Cheese, Onion

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$5.50

House Batter, Served on a stick, Yellow Mustard

Plain Dog

$5.00

SPECIAL Colorado Green Chili Dog

$6.50

All beef dog with pepper jack cheese, bacon and topped with our house Colorado Green Chili on poppyseed bun.

Fried Chicken

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

4 Piece, Cajun Mayo

SPICY Chicken Fingers

SPICY Chicken Fingers

$8.00

4 Piece, Cajun Mayo

SPICY Chicken Sandwich

SPICY Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Spicy Chicken strips, Cajun Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Toasted Bun

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Munchies

Fries

Fries

$3.50
Breaded Onion Rings

Breaded Onion Rings

$5.50
Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.50

Homemade Chili

$5.50

Topped with Cheese and Onion

Truffle Fries

$5.50

Fries topped with truffle oil drizzle, parmesan and parsley.

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.50

Pork Green Chili Side

$5.50

Drinks

Mug Root Beer

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pineapple Crush

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Shakes & Malts

Chocolate Malt

Chocolate Malt

$6.00
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.00
Strawberry Malt

Strawberry Malt

$6.00
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.00
Vanilla Malt

Vanilla Malt

$6.00
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Sauces

Cajun Mayo

$0.50

Peppercorn Ranch

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha, NE 68131

Directions

