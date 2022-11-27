Get Real Sandwiches
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Get Real Sandwiches is an artisan sandwich shop with various salads, soups and snacks. We are passionate about using local, fresh ingredients to create a real sandwich experience. In addition to the seasonally changing menu, we also offer a variety of craft beer, cider, wine and cocktails.
Location
3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B, Omaha, NE 68131
Gallery
