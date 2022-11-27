Restaurant header imageView gallery

Get Real Sandwiches

review star

No reviews yet

3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B

Omaha, NE 68131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roast Beef
Roast Turkey
Smoked Fried Chicken

SNACK

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

fried brussels, lemon, pickled onion, pistachio, pecorino

Bag of Chips

$0.50

kettle chips, sea salt

Mushroom Toast

$8.00

mushroom conservation, honey goat cheese, pickled onion, chili flakes, sourdough toast

Smoked Salmon Spread

$8.00Out of stock

smoked salmon spread, roasted red pepper, dill, sourdough toast

Fried Chicken Bites

$10.00

Roasted Beet Hummus

$6.00

SOUP

Cup of Roasted Tomato Soup

$3.00

roasted tomato, olive oil, crouton

Bowl of Roasted Tomato Soup

$6.00

roasted tomato, olive oil, crouton

Cup of Sweet Potato Soup

$3.00

sweet pea, zucchini, almonds

Bowl of Sweet Potato Soup

$6.00

sweet pea, zucchini, almonds

Cup of Pork & Bean Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Bowl of Pork & Bean Soup

$8.00Out of stock

SALAD

Turkey Ranch Salad

$12.00

turkey, apple, white cheddar, pickled onion, pepita, crouton, greens, buttermilk ranch

Salmon Salad

$13.00

smoked salmon, soft boiled egg, goat cheese, pickled onion, cucumber, sunflower seeds, greens, whole grain mustard vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

FRIES

Poutine Fries

$8.00

poutine gravy, cheese curd, herbs

House Fries

$5.00

house seasoning, herbs

Pecorino Fries

$5.00

pecorino, herbs, sea salt

Gochujang Fries

$6.00

gochujang sauce, scallion, togarashi

SANDWICHES

roasted turkey, white cheddar, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, aioli

Pork Belly Cubano

$14.00

pork belly, ham, swiss, dijon, aioli, house pickles, cuban roll

Smoked Fried Chicken

$14.00

smoked fried chicken, house pickles, whole grain honey mustard, spicy aioli, brioche bun

Roast Beef

$14.00

roast beef, white cheddar, caramelized onion, greens, horseradish aioli, dijon, ciabatta

Roast Turkey

$14.00

roast turkey, swiss, greens, apple, pickled onion, aioli, ciabatta roll

Italian Meat

$13.50

applewood smoked ham, capicola, salami, pesto, greens, giardiniera relish, aioli, ciabatta

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

white cheddar, swiss, provolone, whole grain honey mustard, sourdough

Roasted Sweet Potato

$13.00

roasted sweet potato, local mushrooms, provolone, greens, beet hummus, aioli, ciabatta

PB&J

$8.00

creamy peanut butter, strawberry jelly, toasted roll, served with apple slices

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

white cheddar, swiss, provolone, sourdough, served with apple slices

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

DESSERT

Peanut Butter Brownie Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

brownie cookie, peanut butter cream, peanuts

Banana Pudding

$6.00

banana, vanilla pudding, animal crackers, cocoa powder

Bread Pudding

$5.00

bread pudding, rotating flavor

Mini Peanut Butter Brownie Sandwich

$3.00

$AUCE$

Ranch

$1.00

Aioli

$1.00

Spicy Aioli

$1.00

Whole Grain Honey Mustard

$1.00

Dijon

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Gochujang

$1.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

1919 Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

MaineRoot Blueberry Soda

$3.50

MaineRoot Mandarin Orange Soda

$3.50

PURE LEAF Unsweetened Black Tea

$3.50

Cock and Bull Ginger

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Get Real Sandwiches is an artisan sandwich shop with various salads, soups and snacks. We are passionate about using local, fresh ingredients to create a real sandwich experience. In addition to the seasonally changing menu, we also offer a variety of craft beer, cider, wine and cocktails.

Website

Location

3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B, Omaha, NE 68131

Directions

Gallery
Get Real Sandwiches image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Blackstone Meatball
orange star4.5 • 1,511
3910 Harney St Omaha, NE 68131
View restaurantnext
Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone - 4001 Farnam St
orange starNo Reviews
4001 Farnam St Omaha, NE 68131
View restaurantnext
Cheeseburgers - Blackstone
orange star4.6 • 1,104
4007 FARNAM ST Omaha, NE 68131
View restaurantnext
Corkscrew Wine & Cheese - Blackstone
orange star4.6 • 349
3908 Farnam St Omaha, NE 68131
View restaurantnext
Sofra Brunch
orange starNo Reviews
220 S 31st Ave, Suite 3101 Omaha, NE 68131
View restaurantnext
LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street
orange star4.4 • 1,515
4432 Leavenworth St Omaha, NE 68105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Omaha

PepperJax Grill - 04 - Blondo
orange star4.4 • 5,348
2085 N 120th St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 09 - Old Market
orange star4.3 • 5,275
1221 Howard St. Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Upstream Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 3,870
514 South 11th Street Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 08 - Park Drive
orange star4.3 • 3,456
8406 Park Drive Omaha, NE 68127
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 01 - Omaha 132nd
orange star4.4 • 3,265
2444 s 132nd St Omaha, NE 68144
View restaurantnext
Sgt. Peffer's Cafe Italian - Saddle Creek
orange star4.5 • 3,065
1501 N Saddle Creek Rd Omaha, NE 68104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston