For the discerning escapist, Laka Lono Rum Club is an immersive bar in the heart of Omaha'd Old Market.

Look for us underground at the corner of 12th and Howard.

Laka Lono Rum Club celebrates the notion of cocktail culture as a form of escapism. We take a playful approach to the narrative that humans have always longed for a paradise on earth, even if it is a make-believe place nestled between plastic plants.

We don't espouse our paradise to any geographical location or particular ethnic identity, but rather to that sweet amalgamation of the American melting pot that created the tiki bar culture. For us, tiki is authentically inauthentic. Having roots in southern California in the 1930’s, tiki today is comprised a mash-up of bits & pieces from Polynesia, rockabilly, the Caribbean, Hollywood, Africa, surfing, Southeast Asia, and mid-century Americana. It’s a unique subculture that celebrates the enduring & fleeting allure of a make-believe paradise.



1204 Howard St • $$