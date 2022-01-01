/
Le Café Market
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
901 N Nelson St • $$
Avg 4.6
(1006 reviews)
Popular Items
[HEALTH COMBO DEAL] Turkey Avo PLUS Cold Brew
$13.76
Turkey avocado sandwich PLUS (small) iced cold brew
NYC-Style B.E.C
$6.95
Bacon, eggs, and American cheese spicy mayonnaise on a bagel of choice.
Hangover Cure
$8.34
Eggs, ham, tomato, mozzarella, pickled jalapenos, & spicy mayonnaise.
Easy Caprese
$8.04
Fresh mozarella, tomato, pesto, basil and balsamic glaze
Double Bomb Burger
$14.34
A burger with the works: 2 beef patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onions, and secret sauce.
Good Day Wrap
$9.49
Start your day off right. 3 eggs, avocado, bacon, tomato, and swiss cheese in a warm tortilla.
Bagel
$3.75
Plain, everything, sesame, onion, cinnamon cream cheese plain, scallion, sun-dried tomato, and brown-sugar walnut.
Crispy Fire-Bird Combo
$10.74
juicy fried chicken, lettuce, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, and chipotle mayo on a fresh brioche bun (comes w/ fries)
Roll with the Sea
$12.00
Smoked salmon, half-avocado, red onion, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard drizzle, all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Pickle Roast Beef
$9.25
Roast beef, slawed pickles, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion
Location
901 N Nelson St
Arlington VA
