Bars & Lounges

Libertee Grounds

Closed today

293 Reviews

$$

1600 West Girard Avenue, Suite C5

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Yuzu Cheesecake Brownie$8.00
Lemon zest, served warm. Brownie only for takeout & delivery.
Laotian Crispy Rice Roll (VG | GF)$9.00
Fried sticky rice, mint, crushed peanut, toasted rice, chili-lime dressing.
Coconut Curry Chickpea (VG) (GF)$13.00
Lemongrass scented sticky rice, eggplant, red bell pepper, tomato, onion, thai basil
Bombay Grilled Cheese$14.00
Grilled kadai chicken, american, tomato, scallion, cilantro, yogurt chutney, stoop sauce, country white. Served with fries.
Spicy Chicken Sando 🌶️$15.00
Sichuan chili oil, ginger sesame slaw, house pickle. Served with fries.
Kimchi Mac & Cheese Bites (V)$10.00
Panko crumb, gojuchang, kimchi marinara
Masala Nachos (V)$12.00
Lamb Kheema Cheesesteak$17.00
Masala rubbed lamb & ribeye blend, american, cilantro lime aioli. Served with fries.
Double Smash Burger$16.00
American, AA choy, house pickle, charred scallion, korean secret sauce, seeded bun. Served with fries.
Dan Dan Noodles 🌶️ (VG)$14.00
Baby corn, baby bok choy, scallion, crushed peanut
Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am

1600 West Girard Avenue, Suite C5, Philadelphia PA 19130

