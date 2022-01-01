Go
Toast

Locale

Modern pizzeria turning out Neapolitan style pies, wine and craft beer.

PIZZA • SALADS

352 Hanover St • $$

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)

Popular Items

Crostini$11.00
toasted bread, prosciutto, ricotta, mike's hot honey
Baked Ricotta$11.00
toasted bread, ricotta, pesto genovese, cherry tomatoes
Garlic Toast$6.00
toasted bread, garlic, aged parmigiano, evoo, marinara
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, croutons, shaved aged parmigiano
Eggplant Rollintni$12.00
Eggplant, mozzarella, ricotta, tomato sauce
Burrata$11.00
fresh burrata cheese, charred peppers, capers, parsley
Meatballs Al Forno$13.00
homemade oven baked, beef, pomodoro sugo, aged parmigiano
House Salad$8.00
local greens, cucumber, tomato, red wine vinaigrette
Beet Salad$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

352 Hanover St

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Amalfi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pier 6

No reviews yet

Your go to waterfront destination, now available for curbside pick up.

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

No reviews yet

Italian / American food. Fresh Pasta,Pizza,Burgers & Grill. Casual atmosphere. Great service & food.

Ristorante Lucia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston