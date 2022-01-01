Go
Toast

Logan's

Simply Fresh Food.

1405 East Lake St

Popular Items

3 Fingers$5.49
Chicken Deluxe Sandwich$5.99
Crispy, golden chicken hand-breaded, topped with fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, crunchy pickles, your choice of white or yellow American cheese, and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
Soda Can$1.38
Tacos*$3.74
Spicy Deluxe Sandwich$6.49
Single Burger$4.29
Fresh, never-frozen certified Angus beef seared to juicy perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
Logan's Sauce$0.59
Hand Cut Fries$3.49
Double Burger$5.99
Double the fresh, never-frozen certified Angus beef seared to juicy perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
Shakes$3.69
REAL, creamy ice cream, hand-blended with your favorite sweet flavors:
1405 East Lake St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
