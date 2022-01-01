Go
Loretta and The Butcher

Home style Argentinian Restaurant

3195 commodore plaza

Popular Items

BURGER$20.00
Prime Beef, Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Garlic Aioli Spread and Ciabatta Bread
BRANZINO$35.00
Grilled Whole Butterflied Boneless Mediterranean Seabass, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt
PULPO GRILLADO$25.00
Grilled Octopus, Baked Potatoes, Burned Tomatoes
FETUCCINE BOLOGNESA$24.00
House WHIPPED POTATOES$8.00
MEDIO POLLO (1/2 Boneless Chicken)$25.00
EMPANADAS X 2$11.00
Two Choices of empanada Chicken, Beef, or Spinach and Cheese
PAN Calentito
BROCOLLI$8.00
LORETTA'S SALAD$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Scallions, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Dill and Loretta's Vinaigrette
Location

3195 commodore plaza

Coconut Grove FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Farinelli 1937

No reviews yet

Farinelli 1937 is an authentic Italian pizzeria that compliments the old world flavors and traditions of Strada in the Grove and increases the temperature to 800°F in our two custom-made copper-coated wood-burning ovens.

We start by preparing our high quality dough with our very own recipe and travel all over Italy through our ingredients. The result is a combination of both classic Italian and regional pizzas with our own special touch.

Commodore Hospitality Group strives to bring you impeccable service, the highest quality of food, and an atmosphere where you can experience life at its fullest

Glass & Vine

No reviews yet

Nestled in Peacock Park, Glass and Vine offers a diverse array of flavors and dishes.

