lou nashville

there's no lou without you

1304 McGavock Pk • $$

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)

Popular Items

whole pie$45.00
before ordering please email sierra@lounashville.com for flavor choices and to set up a pick up time, pies are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 3 days before pickup (serves 8)
specialty whole cake$95.00
9" four layer cakes, email sierra@lounashville.com before ordering to discuss flavors and to set a pick-up time, cakes are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 5 days before pickup (serves 12-14)
mother's day cakes$50.00
6" buckwheat cakes garnished with local flowers, two choices of flavor, for pick-up 5/7 from 3pm-5pm or 5/8 10am-2pm (serves 6-8)
6" whole cake$45.00
four layer buckwheat cake, seasonal flavors and garnishes, email sierra@lounashville.com before ordering to set a pick-up time, cakes are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 3 days before pickup (serves 6-8)
Location

1304 McGavock Pk

Nashville TN

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

