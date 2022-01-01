Go
Eastwood Deli Co

Locally owned and community-minded deli in East Nashville serving up breakfast and lunch, featuring in-house smoked and cured meats, specialty sandwiches, hearty soups, fresh salads, from-scratch baked goods, and family meals to go.

SANDWICHES

1896 Eastland Avenue

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)

Coffee$2.75
12 ounces of locally roasted coffee from Good Citizen coffee co.
Kid's Egg and Cheese Burrito$3.50
Egg & cheese wrapped in an 8" tortilla. Simple and tasty.
Chai Latte$3.50
12oz Rishi brand Chai. Served cold with your choice of dairy, oat or almond milk.
Egg Bite of the Day$6.00
A hearty, gluten-free, crust less quiche-type breakfast option.
Ingredients change daily.
Today featuring:
Chorizo, roasted jalapeno & Monterey jack cheese. Savory and delish!
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$6.50
Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit W/ Egg, Sliced Cheddar & Giffords Smoked Bacon
Southern fried chicken biscuit$7.00
Plain Biscuit$2.50
Scratch made buttermilk biscuit w/ optional butter and jelly
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$8.50
Fried Chicken Tenders, Crumbled Bacon, Toasted Pecans, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers & Cherry Tomatoes On A Bed Of Romaine And Mixed Greens. With Honey Mustard Dressing
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$6.50
Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit With Egg, Sliced Cheddar & Porter Rd Butcher Sausage
Chapel Ave. Chicken SANDWICH$9.50
Blackened Chicken Breast With Remoulade, Lettuce & Tomato On A Hoagie
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1896 Eastland Avenue

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
