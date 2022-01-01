Go
MacDinton's SoHo

A staple in both Tampa and St. Petersburg, MacDinton’s is the area’s most popular Irish bar for happy hours, drink specials, live entertainment, soccer/sporting events, and amazing nights out. Come on in and enjoy!

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

405 S Howard Ave • $

Avg 3.1 (239 reviews)

Popular Items

Black Trucker Hat$20.00
The MacDinton's Label Trucker Cap. Made from a durable cotton fabric with a contoured crown and curved visor, perfect for those sunny days. With an adjustable strap on the reverse to help you find your fit.
This baseball cap is adjustable to fit for all sizes.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

405 S Howard Ave

Tampa FL

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 am
