Luv Child

516 S Howard Avenue

Popular Items

CUBANO$12.00
shredded pork or roasted turkey, salami, pimento cheese, Swiss cheese, pickles, cucumber, stone mustard with warm tomato dip sauce
LUV BURRITO$11.00
citrus chicken, black beans, rice, jalapeno, pickled onion, maduros, jack cheese, LUV sauce, queso, topped with queso, salsa fresca, radish
BASICO (GF, DF, PB)$13.00
yellow rice, black beans, maduros, Cuban pesto, choice of protein
BIG PAPI$12.00
crispy mojo pork, caramelized onion, yelloe bell pepper, garlic aioli
PLANT-BASED NACHOS (GF, DF, PB)$11.00
vegan queso, black beans, radish, plantain, jalapeno, plant-based "chorizo", cilantro, vegan mozzarella
MASA DE PUERCO (GF, DF)$9.00
crispy and tender roasted pork pieces, cilantro, garlic aioli
LIMA (DF, PB)$14.00
Peruvian green rice, Cuban pesto, tomato, radish, pickled onions, LUV sauce, choice of protein
YUCCA FRIES (GF, DF)$7.00
with green mojo and purple olive sauce
CRISPY BRUSSELS (GF, DF)$8.00
with chipotle guava aioli
Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
