Go
Magna Kusina image

Magna Kusina

Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2525 SE CLINTON STREET

PORTLAND, OR 97202

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

2525 SE CLINTON STREET, PORTLAND OR 97202

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mestizo Portland

No reviews yet

We are gluten free restaurant featuring Latin American cuisine and cocktails.

Hopworks Urban Brewery

No reviews yet

We create exceptional beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect our planet and support our community.

Esan Thai

No reviews yet

Serving up a wide variety of Thai comfort food in the Portland area since 1999!

Kati Portland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Vegan and Vegetarian Thai Food.

Magna Kusina

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston