Magna Kusina
Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
2525 SE CLINTON STREET
PORTLAND, OR 97202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
2525 SE CLINTON STREET, PORTLAND OR 97202
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Mestizo Portland
We are gluten free restaurant featuring Latin American cuisine and cocktails.
Hopworks Urban Brewery
We create exceptional beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect our planet and support our community.
Esan Thai
Serving up a wide variety of Thai comfort food in the Portland area since 1999!
Kati Portland
Come in and enjoy! Vegan and Vegetarian Thai Food.