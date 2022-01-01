Go
Toast

Magnolia Bakery

Our Grand Central Terminal store is located in the lower dining concourse. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.

107 E 42nd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.25
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
Classic Banana Pudding Small to go$4.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
2 Van/Van Cupakes to go$7.90
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Red Velvet Cheesecake to go$8.25
Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
See full menu

Location

107 E 42nd St

New York NY

Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Inday

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

11 - Daintree Midtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dos Toros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

1001-take31

No reviews yet

Take31 was founded in December of 2011, with the hopes of breaking what has become the standard of Korean restaurants and creating a casual-chic Korean dining that appeals to Korean internationals as well as New York locals as a place to wind down.
Taking traditional Korean recipes and adding a modern street food-inspired twist, we have developed our own unique flavor in our dishes that are satisfying to both Korean food aficionados and novices.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston