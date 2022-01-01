Magnolia Bakery
Our Grand Central Terminal store is located in the lower dining concourse. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.
107 E 42nd St
Popular Items
Location
107 E 42nd St
New York NY
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Inday
Come in and enjoy!
11 - Daintree Midtown
Come in and enjoy!
Dos Toros
Come in and enjoy!
1001-take31
Take31 was founded in December of 2011, with the hopes of breaking what has become the standard of Korean restaurants and creating a casual-chic Korean dining that appeals to Korean internationals as well as New York locals as a place to wind down.
Taking traditional Korean recipes and adding a modern street food-inspired twist, we have developed our own unique flavor in our dishes that are satisfying to both Korean food aficionados and novices.