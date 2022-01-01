Maman Nomad
Cafe & Bakery
22W 25th Street
Popular Items
Location
22W 25th Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Izakaya Nomad
Come in and enjoy!
1011-towa
Come in and enjoy!
GupShup
Dramatic modern Indian hangout serving craft cocktails and Bombay food in a bi-level uber chic setting.
Benno Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!