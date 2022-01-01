Go
Maman Nomad

Cafe & Bakery

22W 25th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cold Brew$4.50
parlor's slow steeped cold brew served right from the keg over iced (12-16oz drink)
Isabelle Grilled Cheese Sandwich$13.50
with roasted seasonal vegetables, brie & mustard aioli on country bread
Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Iced Matcha Latte
Nutella Brownie$4.50
decadent, fudgy, & delicious, our nutella brownie is topped with chocolate pearls and salted caramel
Wilde Salad$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, roasted potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
Quiche Katy$8.00
baby kale, charred cauliflower, cumin, cilantro and feta quiche
Location

22W 25th Street

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
