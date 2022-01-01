Flatiron cafés you'll love
Caffè Panna
77 irving place, New York
Popular items
Sicilian Almond Spread
$25.00
Marco Colzani's Sicilian almond spread is perfect on toast or warmed and drizzled on top of ice cream. 100% D'avola Sicilia almond & sugar, nothing else.
B's Tote
$15.00
Designed by Team Panna member Brandon!
Pints
$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
Maman Nomad
22W 25th Street, New York
Popular items
Brianna Sandwich
$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
Chocolate Croissant
$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Katie Sandwich
$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens