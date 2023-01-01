Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese naan in Flatiron

Flatiron restaurants
Flatiron restaurants that serve cheese naan

Item pic

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
Takeout
Panner Cheese Naan$5.95
Tandoor fired white flour bread with paneer cheese
More about Chote Nawab
Item pic

SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Sahib

104 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Paneer Cheese Naan$5.95
More about Sahib

