Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese naan in
Flatiron
/
New York
/
Flatiron
/
Cheese Naan
Flatiron restaurants that serve cheese naan
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
Avg 4
(1964 reviews)
Panner Cheese Naan
$5.95
Tandoor fired white flour bread with paneer cheese
More about Chote Nawab
SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN
Sahib
104 Lexington Ave, New York
Avg 4.5
(1492 reviews)
Paneer Cheese Naan
$5.95
More about Sahib
Browse other tasty dishes in Flatiron
Biryani
Edamame
Caesar Salad
Chicken Tikka Masala
Calamari
Kebabs
Tikka Masala
Steak Frites
More near Flatiron to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(115 restaurants)
Midtown East
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.2
(48 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
South Village
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Alphabet City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
SoHo
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(594 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(440 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(490 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1600 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston