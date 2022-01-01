Go
Marie Blachère

Welcome! Our Traditional French Bakery & Cafe serves high quality breads, pastries, sandwiches and more for the best prices in town. Let the aromas of our freshly baked goods welcome you to our bakery.

303 6th Avenue

Popular Items

CROISSANT$2.45
3+1 CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$8.25
CHERRY YOGURT TURNOVER$3.30
3+1 MARIE BAGUETTE$6.60
RAISIN ROLL$3.30
GOAT TOMATO QUICHE$5.90
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$2.75
3+1 CROISSANT$7.35
MARIE BAGUETTE$2.20
3+1 BEIGNET$4.50
Location

303 6th Avenue

New York NY

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

