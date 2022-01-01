Go
Massawa Restaurant

1239 Amsterdam Avenue

Popular Items

Shiro$22.70
Split Peas, Puréed To Perfection. Slow Cooked In Ginger, Herbs, And Spices
Vegetable Sambusa$9.70
2 Pastry Shells Stuffed With Savory Green Lentils Cooked In An Onion & Scallion Puree
SHIRO SIDE$8.00
Alitcha Beghe$27.50
Trumeric Flavored Mild Stew In An Onion Puree
Tebsi Derho$26.00
Seasoned Chicken Sautéed In Onions, Tomatoes and Berbere
INJERA$1.50
Standard Injera (Contains Gluten)
Tsebhi Beghe$27.50
Spicy Chucks Of Lamb Slow Cooked In Onions and Berbere
Vegan Sampler For 1$26.00
A sampler of Shiro (pureed chickpeas), Alitcha (potato stew), Timtimo (Red Lentils) and Tsebhi Hamli (collard greens)
Beef Tebsi$26.00
Tender Sirloin Cubes, Sautéed In Onions, Tomatoes, Berbere And Herbs
Veg Combo (L)$15.50
A sampler of Shiro (pureed chickpeas), Alitcha (potato stew) and Tsebhi Hamli (collard greens)
1239 Amsterdam Avenue

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
