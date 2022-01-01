RAD Burger
Smashed Burgers, Fries & Shakes
2820 Historic Decatur Rd.
Popular Items
Location
2820 Historic Decatur Rd.
san diego CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Go Go Amigo
Go Go Amigo is a staycation in Liberty Station. Our South-of-the-border inspired restaurant and bar is bright, colorful and fun—perfect for dinner or drinks with friends! Enjoy plates that celebrate classic Mexican fare and distinctive fusion items. The drink menu is largely tequila-inspired and margarita-focused, with specialty cocktails such as the Prickly Pear Slushy and the Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita. Snuggle up by the fire pit (with a drink in hand, of course) and make some memories with us at Go Go Amigo!
Solare Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken
Crispy Hot Chicken Done Right. Come in and enjoy!
The Presley
The Presley is a dynamic outdoor restaurant located in Liberty Station. A great place to gather, The Presley features classic American fare and unique shareable options, as well as an extensive cocktail list that includes frozen drinks, dole whip mimosas and more! You can always take advantage of the beautiful San Diego weather on our expansive patios complete with lush greenery, fire pits and swinging benches. It's always good to see you at The Presley!