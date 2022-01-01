Go
Sammie's Italian Restaurant

Sammie’s is a little taste of old Italy in downtown Austin. It celebrates the great ‘red sauce’ institution—inspired by old school, legendary Italian-American restaurants. The menu offers classic dishes of Housemade Mozzarella Sticks, Clams Casino, and Caesar Salad a la Tommy; timeless pastas like Spaghetti with Meatballs, and Linguine Vongole; and Sammie’s Classics: big portions of iconic plates like Chicken and Eggplant Parmigiana, Veal Marsala, and Baked Manicotti. The Griglia section includes Whole Lobster with Garlic-Lemon Butter and Dry-Aged Bistecca alla Fiorentina for two. Cheesecake, cannoli, and gelato round out the meal.

807 West 6th Street

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$42.00
Mozzarella Sticks$15.00
Cacio e Pepe$31.00
Lumache Alla Vodka$34.00
Sammie's Meatballs$16.00
Side Of Pasta$6.00
Caesar Salad A La Tommy$18.00
Rigatoni Bolognese$31.00
Sammies Lasagna$36.00
Spaghetti with Meatball$26.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

807 West 6th Street

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
