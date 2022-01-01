Go
Toast

Middle Child

The best restaurant in America.

248 S. 11th St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Herschel$10.75
Eggs, Cooper sharp american, short-rib corned beef on rye
Chips$2.25
Zapps, Utz, etc.
Shopsin Club$12.90
House Turkey, Sweet Pickles, Avocado, Bacon, Cranberry-Miso Mayo, Lettuce, Ciabatta. No substitutions.
Hash Brown (Gluten Free)$2.75
Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Eggs, Cooper sharp american, arugula, merzbacher’s potato pullman
Baller Classic$12.90
House Turkey, Duke's Mayo, Sweet Pickles, Onion, Arugula, Seeded Hoagie Roll. No substitutions.
Hashbrown$2.75
contains egg, but now gluten free :)
Court Street's Corned Beef or Turkey Reuben$12.90
Sauerkraut, CSG Sawce, Swiss on Rye. No substitutions.
The Surfer$12.90
House Turkey, Swiss, Blueberry Masala Jam, Arugula, Duke's Mayo, Ciabatta. No substitutions.
So Long Sal!$12.90
Salami, Prosciutto Cotto, Onion, Sharp Provolone, House Dressing, Artichoke Spread, Arugula, Seeded Hoagie Roll. No substitutions.
See full menu

Location

248 S. 11th St.

Philadelphia PA

Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alpen Rose

No reviews yet

Alpen Rose to go

Termini Brothers Bakery

No reviews yet

Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.

Hatch & Coop

No reviews yet

Yummy fried chicken and egg sandwiches - made fresh to order!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston