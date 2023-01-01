Monkey Town Brewing - Loudon, TN
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
287 1st Avenue, Dayton TN 37321
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Zombie Ice Cream - 1423 Maley Hollow Road
No Reviews
1423 Maley Hollow Road Dayton, TN 37321
View restaurant
Drip Kitchen & Coffee - 4350 Rhea County Highway
No Reviews
4350 Rhea County Highway Dayton, TN 37321
View restaurant
blackjack burrito - Vonore carlex
No Reviews
1186 Old Lower River Road Northwest Charleston, TN 37310
View restaurant