An in your face honky-tonk bar and live music venue, Moonshine Beach features country concerts, line dancing and DJs spinning top country, rock and pop music. The venue boasts a massive wooden dance floor and one of the largest LED screens in Southern California. Equipped with the same state of the art audio/visual technology as its downtown counterpart, Moonshine Flats, Moonshine Beach is the go-to place to dance, party and let loose!

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
