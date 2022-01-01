Go
Tavern at the Beach

Tavern at the Beach is a well known locals spot. We thrive off of good food and strong drinks. Our signature Tavern Burger is a house favorite but decide for yourself!

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1200 Garnet Av • $$

Lg Tots$7.00
Buff Chicken Sando$10.50
Carrots N Celery$2.50
Sm Fries$3.50
Wings$13.00
DA CLUB$11.00
Tavern Burger Single$9.00
MAC & CHEESE$10.00
Sm Tots$3.50
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1200 Garnet Av

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Hideout Bar and Grill

Hawaiian and Mexican fusion small plates, good drinks, and all the sports!

Cabo Cantina

Come in and enjoy!

Bub's at the Beach

Great food made fresh daily, we are known for our famous grilled chicken wings, backyard BBQ style. Come by and check us out!

Moonshine Beach

An in your face honky-tonk bar and live music venue, Moonshine Beach features country concerts, line dancing and DJs spinning top country, rock and pop music. The venue boasts a massive wooden dance floor and one of the largest LED screens in Southern California. Equipped with the same state of the art audio/visual technology as its downtown counterpart, Moonshine Flats, Moonshine Beach is the go-to place to dance, party and let loose!

