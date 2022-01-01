Tavern at the Beach
Tavern at the Beach is a well known locals spot. We thrive off of good food and strong drinks. Our signature Tavern Burger is a house favorite but decide for yourself!
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1200 Garnet Av • $$
Location
1200 Garnet Av
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
