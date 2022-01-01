Go
Pizzeria Mozza

Osteria and chi SPACCA takeout and delivery

PIZZA

641 N Highland Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (1340 reviews)

Popular Items

Insalata Tricolore$16.00
rucola, endive, frisée, parmigiano reggiano, anchovy dressing
Orecchiette$25.00
with fennel sausage & Swiss chard
Meatballs al forno$14.00
toasted sesame bread with herb butter
Butterscotch Budino$10.00
caramel sauce, crème fraîche & Maldon sea salt
Nancy's Chopped Salad$18.00
iceberg lettuce, radicchio, red onion, provolone, salami, cherry tomatoes, ceci, dry oregano, oregano vinaigrette
Kids Margherita Pizza$16.00
mozzarella, tomato, basil
Funghi Misti Pizza$20.00
fontina, tallegio, thyme
Meat Lover Pizza$23.00
bacon, salame, fennel sausage, pancetta, tomato, mozzarella
Bianca Pizza$20.00
fontina, mozzarella, sottocenere, sage
Fennel Sausage Pizza$20.00
panna, mozzarella, red onion, scallion
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

641 N Highland Avenue

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

