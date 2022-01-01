Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Prince Street Pizza 9161 sunset Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

9161 sunset Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Spring Pie
The Original Prince Pizza - 18"
The Naughty Pie

Mozza Balls - Appetizer

Spicy Pepperoni Mozza Ball

Spicy Pepperoni Mozza Ball

$5.99

PSP Spicy Pepperoni, Ricotta, Mozzarella cheese, seasoned breadcrumbs. Pair with your favorite dipping sauce! (3pcs)

Prosciutto Mozza Ball

Prosciutto Mozza Ball

$5.99

PSP Prosciutto, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Seasoned Breadcrumbs. Pair with your favorite dipping sauce! (3pcs)

Risotto Mozza Ball

Risotto Mozza Ball

$5.99

Risotto, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Seasoned Breadcrumbs. (Vegetarian option) Pair with your favorite dipping sauce! (3pcs)

Gluten-Free Sicilian Pizzas

Spicy Spring - Gluten Free

Spicy Spring - Gluten Free

$44.00Out of stock

Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Naughty Pie - Gluten Free

The Naughty Pie - Gluten Free

$44.00Out of stock

Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

Spicy Vodka Pie - Gluten Free

Spicy Vodka Pie - Gluten Free

$42.50Out of stock

Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Meat Lovers - Gluten Free

The Meat Lovers - Gluten Free

$44.00Out of stock

PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Sunset Square - Gluten Free

The Sunset Square - Gluten Free

$41.50

Sunset Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Morano, Garlic, EVO, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

Four Cheese - Gluten Free

Four Cheese - Gluten Free

$42.50Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Vegan - Gluten Free

The Vegan - Gluten Free

$41.50Out of stock

Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

Prince Perfection - Gluten Free

Prince Perfection - Gluten Free

$41.50Out of stock

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Green Machine - Gluten Free

The Green Machine - Gluten Free

$39.50Out of stock

Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, black olives, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Original SOHO Square - Sicilian Pies

Test Description
Prince Perfection Pie

Prince Perfection Pie

$36.50

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, EVO. (Serves 3-4)

Spicy Spring Pie

Spicy Spring Pie

$39.00

Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. (Serves 3-4) (+ $4.00 for Extra Pepperoni)

Spicy Vodka Pie

Spicy Vodka Pie

$37.50

Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. *Vegetarian option not available* (Serves 3-4)

The Naughty Pie

The Naughty Pie

$39.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey. Collaboration pizza w/ @thenaughtyfork. (Serves 3-4)

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$39.00

PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic. (Serves 3-4)

The Sunset Square

The Sunset Square

$36.50

House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Morano , Garlic, EVO. (Serves 3-4)

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$37.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic. (Serves 3-4)

Little Prince

Little Prince

$33.50

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, cheesy crust (Cut into 16 slices) (Serves 3-4)

Mercer Margherita Pie

Mercer Margherita Pie

$33.50

Marinara sauce, fresh garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVO, topped with fresh basil. (Serves 3-4)

Vegan Pie

Vegan Pie

$36.50

Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic. Basil. (Serves 3-4)

Neapolitan Style Pizza (Round)

The Original Prince Pizza - 18"

The Original Prince Pizza - 18"

$27.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella.

The Fancy Prince Pizza - 18"

The Fancy Prince Pizza - 18"

$32.50

Fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, fresh basil, pecorino romano

Boozey Broome Pizza - 18"

Boozey Broome Pizza - 18"

$34.50

Vodka sauce (contains prosciutto) and fresh mozzarella. *Vegetarian option not available*

Green Machine Pizza - 18"

Green Machine Pizza - 18"

$34.50

Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta and black olives

Oakey Smokey Pizza - 18"

Oakey Smokey Pizza - 18"

$33.00

Smoked mozzarella, marinara sauce, fresh basil, pecorino romano

Veggie Original - 18"

Veggie Original - 18"

$33.00

Original Prince Pizza with onion, bell peppers, olives, and mushroom.

Salads

PSP - Caesar

PSP - Caesar

$10.00

House Greens, PSP Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Seasoned Croutons, Fresh Black Pepper, Caesar Dressing.

PSP - Italian Chopped

PSP - Italian Chopped

$12.00

House Greens, PSP Pepperoni, Pepperoncini peppers, Black Olives, Vidalia Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozz, Fresh Black Pepper, Oregano, Italian Dressing

PSP - (Catering - 4-7 people)

PSP - (Catering - 4-7 people)

$50.00

House Greens, PSP Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Seasoned Croutons, Fresh Black Pepper, Caesar Dressing. Feeds 4-7.

Sauces

House Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce (Contains Meat)

$1.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham)

Fra Diavolo Sauce (Spicy Marinara)

$1.00

Beverages

Coke - Canned

$2.50

Diet Coke - Canned

$2.50

Coke Zero - Canned

$2.50

Sprite - Canned

$2.50

Mexican Coke (Bottled)

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Water Bottle - Basic

$2.25
Manhattan Special (Espresso Soda)

Manhattan Special (Espresso Soda)

$3.75
Manhattan Special (SUGAR FREE, Espresso Soda)

Manhattan Special (SUGAR FREE, Espresso Soda)

$3.75

Smart Water

$3.00Out of stock

San Pelligrino (Glass bottle)

$3.50

Coke - 20oz

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Coke - 20oz

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite - 20oz

$3.50Out of stock

Coke Zero - 20oz

$3.50Out of stock

Dr Pepper - 20oz

$3.50Out of stock

Retail

PSP DAD HAT

PSP DAD HAT

$15.00Out of stock
PSP LA HAT | White

PSP LA HAT | White

$25.00Out of stock
PSP LA HAT | GREEN

PSP LA HAT | GREEN

$25.00
PSP LA HAT | Black

PSP LA HAT | Black

$15.00Out of stock
Prince St Black Hoodie

Prince St Black Hoodie

$50.00+Out of stock
Prince St Green Hoodie

Prince St Green Hoodie

$50.00+Out of stock
Prince Street T-Shirt

Prince Street T-Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Madhappytee

$50.00Out of stock
Fra Diavola Sauce (Spicy Marinara) 24oz

Fra Diavola Sauce (Spicy Marinara) 24oz

$8.00Out of stock

24oz size of one of our most popular sauces

Spicy Vodka Sauce 24oz

Spicy Vodka Sauce 24oz

$8.00

24oz size of one of our most popular sauces

House Marinara 24oz

House Marinara 24oz

$8.00

24oz size of one of our most popular sauces

PSP OG HOODIE

$50.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Gallery
Prince Street Pizza image
Prince Street Pizza image

