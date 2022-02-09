Go
Toast

Munch Box

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

10604 S Eastern Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)

Popular Items

Denver Omelette$10.99
Fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, ham, onions and green peppers. Comes with choice of Toast and Side.
Munch Box Burrito$8.99
EGG WHITES, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, SPINACH, AVOCADO AND PEPERJACK CHEESE
Munch Box Breakfast$12.49
French toast or pancakes, eggs, choice of meat and choice of side
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
The Ultimate🥯$8.99
Choice of bread, fresh eggs, meat and hash brown inside
BYO Srambowl$7.99
Build your own breakfast scrambowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
The Egg & Cheese$6.49
Fresh eggs and melted cheese with choice of bread
Tijuana Hot$8.99
Choice of bread, fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, jalapeno cream cheese and choice of meat.
Fresh Squeezed OJ$3.99
Meat Lovers Burrito$9.99
tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, has brown , cheddar cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

10604 S Eastern Ave

Henderson NV

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean

No reviews yet

Fast Casual Greek and Mediterranean Cuisine

A Taste of Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Board & Graze Cheeseboard Boutique

No reviews yet

Custom Cheese and Charcuterie Board Boutique. Custom orders, grab & go, gifts & wine. Opens February 9, 2022

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston