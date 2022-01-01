Go
My Buddy's

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

4416 North Clark St • $$

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)

Popular Items

Stampede Steak Taco$5.99
Charbroiled seasoned steak, carmelized onions, a sprinkle of jalapeños, cheese & Romaine lettuce topped with blackened ranch dressing!
The Beyond Buddy Burger$14.99
The delicious meatless alternative, THE BEYOND BURGER! All the Flavor None of the Meat! Enjoy!
Cheese Curds of Love$9.99
It doesn't get any better than these nuggets of joy! Wisconsin Cheese Curds served up golden & gooey! Served with Spicy Mayo Dunking Sauce!
Wingman$13.99
Our Amazing Jumbo Wings! Dry Rubbed with our Homemade Seasoning for a day in advance, then fried and smothered in one of our all made from scratch wing sauces! These are Awesome!
Buddy Homestyle Burger$11.99
For the burger lover in all of us! 8 oz. patty of greatness! Buddy up with a Bacon Braid if you're feeling saucy!
Surf N' Turf Taco$5.99
Seasoned Steak sitting on a bed of romaine lettuce then topped with char-grilled shrimp, mozzarella, seasoned onion strings, scallions & balsamic complete this masterpiece!
Cheese Pizza$11.99
A 10" Disc of Gooey Goodness Made to Order! A Classic made even better!
Big Buddy B.L.A.T$14.99
We take this sandwich seriously! Texas Toast, Avocado, Seasoned Tomato, Cajun Mayo, Romaine and a SIX PIECE BACON BRAID!
Tumbleweed BBQ Burger$13.99
Take Our Braided Bacon, top with Crispy Onion Strings, melted Pepperjack Cheese, a Schmear of Homemade BBQ Sauce atop a ONE THIRD POUNG Angus Beef Steak Burger.
The Heavenly Seven Salad$13.99
Avocados, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Corn, Tomatoes and topped with Our Secret Southern Fried Chicken! Get ready for pure bliss in a bowl! Dressing Recommendation, Green Onion Ranch! Substitute Steak or Shrimp if that's what you're hankering for!
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4416 North Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
