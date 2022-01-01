Go
Noah's Kitchen

18 Harvard Street • $$$

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

kung Pao Chicken(with Peanuts)宫保鸡丁$16.99
Tibetan Style Sizzling Beef藏式铁锅牛肉$28.99
Sautéed Organic Cauliflower干锅有机花菜$15.99
Noah's Dumpling with Options 6 Pieces水饺-6个$6.99
Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐$15.99
Pork Belly Roll  w/Garlic Paste (Cold) 蒜泥白肉$13.99
Signature Dan Dan Noodle 招牌担担面$13.99
Szechuan Style Chicken (with bone)歌乐山辣子鸡（带骨）$16.99
Casserole Eggplant with Sour and Sweet Spicy Sauce 石锅茄条$15.99
Rice$2.00
Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

18 Harvard Street

Brookline MA

Sunday12:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
