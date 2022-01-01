Go
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

801 9th Avenue

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Gnocchi Bolognese$18.00
Home made potato “Gnocchi” with pork and beef ragout
Pizza Diavola$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Calabrese ‘Nduja, spicy salami, black olives, parsley
Tiramisu$8.00
Light ladyfinger infused with coffee, layered with mascarpone and topped with powdered cocoa
Busiate al pesto Trapanese$22.00
Our imported from Trapani “Busiate Campo" pasta with“Trapanese” pesto: fresh tomato, organic basil, Sicilian garlic, Sicilian’s almond, “Nocellara” extra v. olive oil
Caprese Salad$18.00
Buffalo mozzarella, tomato, basil
Pizza Cotto & funghi$21.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, Italian prosciutto cotto
Tagliolini Lamb$21.00
Home made spaghetti with braised lamb, served with crambled goat cheese
Rucola e Parmigiano$14.00
Arugula, pear, caramelized walnuts, shaved Parmigiano, balsamic vinegar
Lasagna Palermitana$26.00
Wide, flat-shaped pasta with, meat ragù, pork sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, light béchamel
Pizza Margherita$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
