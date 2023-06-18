Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

1015 Steak Company

277 Reviews

$$

1015 2nd Ave

Sibley, IA 51249

Popular Items

Alfredo w/Chicken

$18.00

Penne noodles with a charbroiled chicken breast and shredded Parmesan cheese in a creamy alfredo sauce

The Breakfast Stacker

$14.99

Steak Tips

$19.00

Grilled steak tips with our house seasoning.


Appetizers

The perfect way to start off your meal.

½ Lb Cheese Curds

$8.00

White cheddar cheese fried to a crispy golden brown.  Served with ranch dressing.

1 Lb Cheese Curds

$13.00

White cheddar cheese fried to a crispy golden brown.  Served with ranch dressing.

Queso & Chips

$10.00

Homemade Queso dip served in our homemade breadbowl with Fresh tortilla chips

½ Lb Homemade Onion Rings

$7.00

Hand battered rings fried golden to perfection. Served with ranch dressing.

1 Lb Homemade Onion Rings

$10.00

Hand battered rings fried golden to perfection. Served with ranch dressing.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.00

Five pretzels with queso cheese.

Frickles

$9.00Out of stock

Salads

Sirloin Salad

$14.00

6 oz of sliced sirloin, cooked to order, served on our garden fresh salad blend topped with egg, shredded cheese, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and red onion

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, served on our garden fresh salad blend topped with egg, shredded cheese, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and red onion

Garden Salad

$10.00

Steaks

Serving only the finest in tender and juicy Angus Beef. We cannot guarantee medium well and well done steaks. All Steaks include a choice of two sides and a dinner roll. Dont forget to add onions, mushrooms, and some Jumbo shrimp.

Surf&Turf

$25.00

Our hand-cut choice Angus sirloin served with 2 of our jumbo shrimp!

Medium Cut Ribeye

$27.00

Tender and mouth-watering hand cut ribeye charbroiled to perfection, topped with garlic herb butter

Large Cut Ribeye

$30.00

Tender and mouth-watering hand cut ribeye charbroiled to perfection, topped with garlic herb butter

Medium Cut 1015 Sirloin

$24.00

Top choice Angus hand cut lean sirloin topped with garlic herb butter

Large Cut 1015 Sirloin

$28.00

Top choice Angus hand cut lean sirloin topped with garlic herb butter

Steak Tips

$19.00

Grilled steak tips with our house seasoning.

Medium Cut Prime Rib

$26.00

Delicious, tender and slow cooked to perfection. Served Everyday till gone!

Large Cut Prime

$30.00

X-Large Cut Prime Rib

$35.00

Delicious, tender and slow cooked to perfection. Served Everyday till gone!

Chopped Steak

$18.00

Topped with onions, sautéed mushrooms and pepper jack cheese

Bourbon Mushroom Sirloin

$26.00

Our Famous 1015 Sirloin topped with Our signature bourbon mushroom sauce

New York Strip

$27.00

This generous 12 oz. cut is aged longer for extra tenderness and flavor

Medium Cut Smoked Prime Rib

$27.00

Only available Wednesday and Saturday evenings. Delicious, tender and smoked to perfection

Large Smoked Prime Rib

$32.00

Xtra Large Cut Smoked Prime Rib

$36.00

Hanger

$29.00

One of our most flavorful cuts of beef, this is a must try steak for steak lovers.

T-Bone

$38.00

Aged 28 days and grilled to perfection topped with our house garlic herb butter.

Fillet Mingon

$38.00

Bacon wrapped fillet mignon seasoned and grilled to perfection.

Porterhouse

$40.00

Bone-In Ribeye

$38.00

Bison Sirloin

$32.00

Dry Aged Ribeye

$45.00Out of stock

Side Items

looking for an extra side to add to your meal?

Side Salad

$3.00

Soup

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$3.00

Loaded Garlic Mashed

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$3.00

Hand Cut Fries

$3.00

Wild Rice

$3.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Hashbrown w/Cheese

$3.75

Hashbrown w/Onion

$3.75

Hashbrown w/ Cheese & Onion

$4.50

Fried Potato Chips

$3.00

Boston Browns

$3.00

American Fries

$3.00

American Fries w/Cheese

$3.75

American Fries w/Onion

$3.75

American Fries w/Cheese & Onion

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.00Out of stock

Loaded Baked Sweet Potato

$5.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches severed with hand cut fries and a pickle.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced USDA choice Angus prime rib on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with Au jus

Garlic Parm Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Ribeye Sandwich

$15.00

Steak & Swiss Melt

$15.00

.

The Breakfast Stacker

$14.99

Burgers

1/2lb Angus beef burgers! All burgers served with hand cut fries and a pickle.

Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb fresh ground beef patty charbroiled to perfection topped with lettuce,tomato, and red onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Jalapeñgo Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Seafood

All seafood dinners include two sides and a dinner roll.

Walleye

$24.00

8 oz broiled and boneless Canadian walleye, topped with special seasoning.

Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

$23.00

5 of our hand breaded coconut shrimp

Jumbo Breaded Shrimp

$23.00

5 of our house breaded jumbo shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp Broiled

$23.00

5 broiled jumbo shrimp

Battered Swai

$23.00

Pasta

All pastas include choice of soup or salad and garlic toast!

Alfredo w/Chicken

$18.00

Penne noodles with a charbroiled chicken breast and shredded Parmesan cheese in a creamy alfredo sauce

Alfredo w/ Shrimp

$18.00

Penne noodles with broiled shrimp and shredded Parmesan cheese in a creamy alfredo sauce

Plain Alfredo

$14.00

Penne noodles with shredded Parmesan cheese in a creamy alfredo sauce

Cajun Steak and Shrimp

$24.00

Chicken&shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

Pulled Pork Alfredo

$24.00

Dinners

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Four of our house breaded chicken strips severed with a choice of two sides

Chicken Oscar

$22.00Out of stock

prized for juiciness, flavor, tenderness and grill to perfection.

Steak Oscar

$30.00Out of stock

prized for juiciness, flavor, tenderness and grill to perfection.

Smothered Chicken Breast

$17.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$17.00

2 Grilled Pork Chops

$22.00

Ham Dinner

$15.00Out of stock

Children

Kids meals come with a choice of one side.

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Lil Buckaroo 6oz Sirloin

$10.00

Merch

Hat flat bill

$35.00

Shirt

$22.00

Glass

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1015 2nd Ave, Sibley, IA 51249

Directions

