1015 Steak Company

277 Reviews
$$
1015 2nd Ave
Sibley, IA 51249
Appetizers
½ Lb Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
1 Lb Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
Queso & Chips
Homemade Queso dip served in our homemade breadbowl with Fresh tortilla chips
½ Lb Homemade Onion Rings
Hand battered rings fried golden to perfection. Served with ranch dressing.
1 Lb Homemade Onion Rings
Hand battered rings fried golden to perfection. Served with ranch dressing.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Bavarian Pretzels
Five pretzels with queso cheese.
Frickles
Salads
Sirloin Salad
6 oz of sliced sirloin, cooked to order, served on our garden fresh salad blend topped with egg, shredded cheese, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and red onion
Chicken Salad
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, served on our garden fresh salad blend topped with egg, shredded cheese, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and red onion
Garden Salad
Steaks
Surf&Turf
Our hand-cut choice Angus sirloin served with 2 of our jumbo shrimp!
Medium Cut Ribeye
Tender and mouth-watering hand cut ribeye charbroiled to perfection, topped with garlic herb butter
Large Cut Ribeye
Tender and mouth-watering hand cut ribeye charbroiled to perfection, topped with garlic herb butter
Medium Cut 1015 Sirloin
Top choice Angus hand cut lean sirloin topped with garlic herb butter
Large Cut 1015 Sirloin
Top choice Angus hand cut lean sirloin topped with garlic herb butter
Steak Tips
Grilled steak tips with our house seasoning.
Medium Cut Prime Rib
Delicious, tender and slow cooked to perfection. Served Everyday till gone!
Large Cut Prime
X-Large Cut Prime Rib
Delicious, tender and slow cooked to perfection. Served Everyday till gone!
Chopped Steak
Topped with onions, sautéed mushrooms and pepper jack cheese
Bourbon Mushroom Sirloin
Our Famous 1015 Sirloin topped with Our signature bourbon mushroom sauce
New York Strip
This generous 12 oz. cut is aged longer for extra tenderness and flavor
Medium Cut Smoked Prime Rib
Only available Wednesday and Saturday evenings. Delicious, tender and smoked to perfection
Large Smoked Prime Rib
Xtra Large Cut Smoked Prime Rib
Hanger
One of our most flavorful cuts of beef, this is a must try steak for steak lovers.
T-Bone
Aged 28 days and grilled to perfection topped with our house garlic herb butter.
Fillet Mingon
Bacon wrapped fillet mignon seasoned and grilled to perfection.
Porterhouse
Bone-In Ribeye
Bison Sirloin
Dry Aged Ribeye
Side Items
Side Salad
Soup
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Garlic Mashed Potato
Loaded Garlic Mashed
Grilled Asparagus
Hand Cut Fries
Wild Rice
Hash Browns
Hashbrown w/Cheese
Hashbrown w/Onion
Hashbrown w/ Cheese & Onion
Fried Potato Chips
Boston Browns
American Fries
American Fries w/Cheese
American Fries w/Onion
American Fries w/Cheese & Onion
Sweet Potato Fries
Cheese Curds
Baked Sweet Potato
Loaded Baked Sweet Potato
Sandwiches
Burgers
Seafood
Pasta
Alfredo w/Chicken
Penne noodles with a charbroiled chicken breast and shredded Parmesan cheese in a creamy alfredo sauce
Alfredo w/ Shrimp
Penne noodles with broiled shrimp and shredded Parmesan cheese in a creamy alfredo sauce
Plain Alfredo
Penne noodles with shredded Parmesan cheese in a creamy alfredo sauce
Cajun Steak and Shrimp
Chicken&shrimp Alfredo
Pulled Pork Alfredo
Dinners
Chicken Strips
Four of our house breaded chicken strips severed with a choice of two sides
Chicken Oscar
prized for juiciness, flavor, tenderness and grill to perfection.
Steak Oscar
prized for juiciness, flavor, tenderness and grill to perfection.
Smothered Chicken Breast
Grilled Pork Chop
2 Grilled Pork Chops
Ham Dinner
Children
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1015 2nd Ave, Sibley, IA 51249