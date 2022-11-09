- Home
- /
- Houston
- /
- Museum District
- /
- Agnes Cafe
Agnes Cafe
No reviews yet
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100
Houston, TX 77005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bakery
Vegan Gluten-Free Banana Bread with Hazelnut Butter
buckwheat, millet, walnuts with side of hazelnut butter (gf, vg)
Cardamom Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Chocolate Croissant
Croissant
Daily Scone
Lemon Cake
Quiche Du Jour
with side salad
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Ginger Molasses Cookie
Dark Chocolate Brownie
Affogato
bourbon vanilla ice cream, espresso
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
sunflower & nigella seeds, chile-lime vinaigrette, pickled onions, sourdough
Agnes Vegan Bircher Muesli
oats, oatgurt, apricots, barberries, pistachios, walnuts
Baklava Granola with Yogurt
oats, pistachios, walnuts, bulgarian yogurt, honey
Eggs & Toast
two free-range eggs scrambled or over easy, sourdough, salsa brava
Quiche Du Jour
with side salad
Lamb Sausage Stuffed Flatbread
flatbread stuffed with lamb kofta sausage, side salad, salsa brava
Spinach & Feta Stuffed Flatbread
flatbread stuffed with spinach, feta and pine nuts, side salad, salsa brava
French Toast
pain de mie, berries, orange marmalade
Huevos Agnes
fried eggs, gigante beans, pita, avocado, salsa brava, feta, cilantro
Kids French Toast
pain de mie, berries, maple syrup
Kids Egg & Toast
one free-range egg scrambled or over easy, sourdough, salsa brava
AM Add Ons
Coffee & Tea
Espresso
espresso
Latte
espresso, steamed milk
Cappuccino
espresso, steamed milk
Flat White
espresso, steamed milk with less foam
Cortado
espresso, small amount of steamed milk
Macchiato
espresso, dollop of milk foam
Americano
espresso, hot water
Drip Coffee
agnes house blend
Cold Brew
agnes house blend, choice of milk
Chai Latte
black tea, spices, choice of milk (caffeine-free)
Turmeric Latte
turmeric, pink peppercorn, ginger, allspice, lemongrass, and black pepper (Caffeine-free)
Hot Chocolate
chocolate syrup, steamed milk
Vanilla Steamer
vanilla, steamed milk (caffeine-free)
Macha Shot
Macha Latte
Black Tea
Earl Grey Tea
Iced Tea
unsweetened black tea
Macha Tea
Hot Cinnamon Tea
Decaf Black Tea With Cinnamon, Orange and Cloves
Ginger Lemon Tea
Decaf Herbal Infusion
Peppermint Herbal Tea
Decaf Brisk and Refreshing Herbal Brew
Green Hot Tea
Green Herbal Mix
Black Currant Tea
Caffeinated Juicy and Aromatic, Black currant Tea
Sodas, Juices and Other Beverages
Iced Tea
unsweetened black tea
Ginger Turmeric Lime Shrub Soda
house-made ginger turmeric shrub with sparkling water
Strawberry-Rhubarb Shrub Soda
house-made strawberry-rhubarb shrub with sparkling water
Tart Cherry Shrub Soda
house-made tart cherry shrub with sparkling water
Coke Bottle
Milk
St. Arnold's Root Beer
Dr. Pepper Bottle
Fever Tree Ginger Ale
Martinellis Sparkling Cider
Natalie's Tangerine
Rambler Sparkling Water
Rieme Grapefruit Sparkling Soda
Rieme Lemon Sparkling Soda
Rieme Blood Orange Soda
Mondariz Sparkling Water 11 oz
Mondariz Sparkling Water 25 oz
Mondariz Still Water 11 oz
Mondariz Still Water 25 oz
Kosmic Kombucha Black Magic
Kosmic Kombucha Ms. Pink
Kosmic Kombucha Texas Blues
Kosmic Kombucha Groovy Green
Kosmic Kombucha Salty Dog
Enroot Cold Brew Tea Peach Hibiscus
Enroot Cold Brew Tea Raspberry Mint
Enroot Cold Brew Tea Strawberry Lavender
Sale Red Wines
Alesia Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir from Rhys Vineyards, Santa Cruz Mountains. Aromas of dried flowers, raspberries, wild plums and sweet forest floor. On the palate, the wine is medium-bodied, supple and satiny, with a juicy core of succulent, mouthwatering fruit that's framed by melting tannins.
Anthill Farms Campbell Ranch Syrah
Syrah from Anthill Farms on the Sonoma Coast in California. Aromas of blackberries, blueberry pie, boysenberry, black pepper, cinnamon and vanilla. The pallet is high toned, fresh, lengthy and balanced.
Bachelet-Monnot Maranges Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir from Domaine Bachelet-Monnot in from the Bourgogne appellation in Burgundy, France. Bright bouquet of red and black fruits. Medium-bodied on the palate with deep fruity flavors and fine tannins lead to a well-defined tart finish.
Bella Union Cabernet Sauvingnon
Cabernet Sauvignon from Far Niente in Napa Valley. Aromas of cherry cola, anise, and baking spices. Tension is exhibited on the palate as this wine is both fruit forward and restrained. Black cherry, blueberry and other briary fruit flavors guide the wine’s bright midpalate, finishing with hints of cocoa and resolved tannins.
Clos Du Val Cab
Cabernet Sauvignon from Clos du Val in the Stag's Leap District of the Napa Valley. Aromas of blackberries, cocoa powder, and cedar spice. Elegant from start to finish, the wine showcases fresh black fruit flavors and a silky, smooth mouthfeel.
Cockburns Port Fine Ruby
A young port from Portugal. Deep red in color with a rich, fruity, sweet taste.
Cockburns Port Special Reserve
A reserve Port from Portugal. A vintage character-styled blend with a clean aroma, showing maturity and finesse, with a hint of dried plums. Off dry to medium sweet with s a rich, mellow texture and smooth tannin structure.
Donelan Tripp's Block Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir from Donelan Vineyard, Napa Valley. On the nose, cranberry, black cherry, and orange peel rise to the foreground in a new way, yet the classic forest-floor and baking-spice components we love from this vineyard add to its background, making the nose complex and dynamic.
Double Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon from the Oakville appellation of the Napa Valley. Notes of red fruit and spices. Full bodied and well balanced with a long and flavorful finish.
Embruix de Vall Lach Priorat
Blend of Garnacha, Merlot, Cariñena, and Cabernet Sauvignon from Celler Vall Llach in the Priorat appellation of Catalonia, Spain. Aromas of black plumbs, cherry liqueur, freshly milled spice with earthy mineral notes. Well-integrated acidity, round tannins and great structure.
Latour Nuits Saint George Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir from the famous Louis Latour vineyard in the Côte de Nuits appellation of Burgundy, France. Bright bouquet of red and black fruits. Medium-bodied on the palate with deep fruity flavors and fine tannins lead to a well-defined tart finish.
Nickel & Nickel Branding Iron
Cabernet Sauvignon from Nickel & Nickel vineyard in the Oakville appellation in the Napa Valley. Round and generous, with deep fruit flavors and coating tannins.
Nickel & Nickel CC Ranch
Cabernet Sauvignon from Nickel & Nickel vineyard in the Oakville appellation in the Napa Valley. Round and generous, with deep fruit flavors and coating tannins.
Nickel & Nickel Quarry
Cabernet Sauvignon from Nickel & Nickel vineyard in the Oakville appellation in the Napa Valley. Round and generous, with deep fruit flavors and coating tannins.
Rosso Ciacci Piccolomini
Sangiovese from Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona wineryvin the Rosso di Montalcino region of Tuscany, Italy. Fruity, lightly herbal and enriched by hints of spices. Full bodied, quite soft and balanced.
The Pact Cabernet
Cabernet from the Coombsville appellation of the Napa Valley. Vibrant flavors of black cherry and red plum are balanced by spice notes of star anise, dark chocolate, cedar and slate. Plush tannins and a velvety soft texture lead to a complex and lingering finish.
Biga de Luberri Rioja
Sale Sparkling Wines
Gramona III Lustros
This sparkling wine from Catalonia, Spain . Intense with clear notes of maturity under a constant veil of freshness. Baked apple and sweet pears. Ripe citrus, grapefruit peel.
Izar-Leku Hondarrabi Zuri
Sparkling white wine from Spain. Great aromatic complexity and an attractive distinct saline minerality.
Mousse Fils Champagne
Champagne from the Vallée de la Marne in France. ripe and juicy flavors of black currant, white peach and honey, as well as accents of chopped hazelnut, lemon curd and spice, set on the satiny bead.
Raventos I Blanc De La Finca Cava
Cava from the Raventos family in Penedès, Spain. Toasted almond, dried white cherry and citrus peel flavors with a streak of racy salinity. Firm and focused, offering a lingering finish of spice, coffee and mineral.
Txomin Etxaniz Getaria White
A Txakoli from Txomin Etxaniz Getariako in Getaria, Spain. Potent acidity balanced by ripened fruit of pear and apricot.
Sale White Wines
Bachelet Monnot Bourgogne Blanc Chardonnay
Chardonnay from the Bachelet-Monnot vineyard from the Bourgogne, France. Attractive lime flower and crushed chalk aromas on the nose. Fresh and vibrant with touches of hazelnut and almond.
Chateau Musar Jeune White 17
Blend of Viognier, Vermentino and Chardonnay from Château Musar in the Bekaa Valley region in Lebanon. Passionfruit, apples, elderflowers. A dry, refreshing finish.
Chateau Musar Jeune White 18
Blend of Viognier, Vermentino and Chardonnay from Château Musar in the Bekaa Valley region in Lebanon. Passionfruit, apples, elderflowers. A dry, refreshing finish.
Clos Du Boug Domaine Huet
Chenin Blanc from Domaine Huet in the Loire Valley. Aromas of fully ripe stone and tropical fruit intertwined with earthy, chalky and yeasty notes. Full-bodied, round and fruity on the palate, this is a deep, intense, juicy, chalky, very complex, sustainably structured and persistently salty-mineral Chenin from old vines that give extra concentration .
Darting Kabinett Durkeimer Nonnengarten Riesling
Riesling from Darting Vineyard in Pfalz, Germany. Refreshing acidity with a good dash of minerality.
Donelan Nancie Chardonnay
Chardonnay from Donelan Vineyard in the Napa Valley. Opens with nutmeg, ginger snap, and chai spice leading to high-tone fruit — red apple skin, orange blossom, orchard fruit, and green pineapple.
Foxen Vineyard Block "U" Chardonnay
Chardonnay from Foxen Vineyards in Santa Barbara County, California. Orchard fruits, crushed rocks, oyster shells, and white flowers. Terrific balance, nicely integrated acidity, and a great finish.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
All-day cafe and boutique grocery.
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston, TX 77005