Restaurant header imageView gallery

Agnes Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100

Houston, TX 77005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spinach & Feta Stuffed Flatbread
Avocado Toast
Agnes Vegan Bircher Muesli

Bakery

Vegan Gluten-Free Banana Bread with Hazelnut Butter

Vegan Gluten-Free Banana Bread with Hazelnut Butter

$5.00

buckwheat, millet, walnuts with side of hazelnut butter (gf, vg)

Cardamom Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cardamom Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00
Croissant

Croissant

$4.00
Daily Scone

Daily Scone

$4.00
Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$4.00Out of stock
Quiche Du Jour

Quiche Du Jour

$14.00

with side salad

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Ginger Molasses Cookie

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Dark Chocolate Brownie

Dark Chocolate Brownie

$6.00

Affogato

$8.00

bourbon vanilla ice cream, espresso

Breakfast

Available from open to 3PM

Avocado Toast

$9.00

sunflower & nigella seeds, chile-lime vinaigrette, pickled onions, sourdough

Agnes Vegan Bircher Muesli

$6.50

oats, oatgurt, apricots, barberries, pistachios, walnuts

Baklava Granola with Yogurt

$6.00

oats, pistachios, walnuts, bulgarian yogurt, honey

Eggs & Toast

Eggs & Toast

$7.00

two free-range eggs scrambled or over easy, sourdough, salsa brava

Quiche Du Jour

Quiche Du Jour

$14.00

with side salad

Lamb Sausage Stuffed Flatbread

$10.00

flatbread stuffed with lamb kofta sausage, side salad, salsa brava

Spinach & Feta Stuffed Flatbread

$9.00

flatbread stuffed with spinach, feta and pine nuts, side salad, salsa brava

French Toast

$12.00

pain de mie, berries, orange marmalade

Huevos Agnes

Huevos Agnes

$15.00

fried eggs, gigante beans, pita, avocado, salsa brava, feta, cilantro

Kids French Toast

$6.00

pain de mie, berries, maple syrup

Kids Egg & Toast

$4.00

one free-range egg scrambled or over easy, sourdough, salsa brava

AM Add Ons

Add Egg

$3.00

Add Bacon

$4.00

Add Berries

$2.50

Add Labneh

$4.00

Add Beet Tahini Dip

$4.00

Add Feta Dip

$4.00

Add Hummus

$4.00

Add Sourdough

$2.00

Pain De Mie

$2.00

Housemade Flatbread

$3.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Granola & Honey

$5.00

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.25

espresso

Latte

$4.25

espresso, steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

espresso, steamed milk

Flat White

$4.00

espresso, steamed milk with less foam

Cortado

$3.75

espresso, small amount of steamed milk

Macchiato

$3.75

espresso, dollop of milk foam

Americano

$3.50

espresso, hot water

Drip Coffee

$3.00

agnes house blend

Cold Brew

$3.00

agnes house blend, choice of milk

Chai Latte

$4.50Out of stock

black tea, spices, choice of milk (caffeine-free)

Turmeric Latte

$4.50

turmeric, pink peppercorn, ginger, allspice, lemongrass, and black pepper (Caffeine-free)

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

chocolate syrup, steamed milk

Vanilla Steamer

$3.00

vanilla, steamed milk (caffeine-free)

Macha Shot

$3.00

Macha Latte

$5.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

unsweetened black tea

Macha Tea

$4.00

Hot Cinnamon Tea

$3.00

Decaf Black Tea With Cinnamon, Orange and Cloves

Ginger Lemon Tea

$3.00

Decaf Herbal Infusion

Peppermint Herbal Tea

$3.00

Decaf Brisk and Refreshing Herbal Brew

Green Hot Tea

$3.00

Green Herbal Mix

Black Currant Tea

$3.00

Caffeinated Juicy and Aromatic, Black currant Tea

Sodas, Juices and Other Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

unsweetened black tea

Ginger Turmeric Lime Shrub Soda

$5.00

house-made ginger turmeric shrub with sparkling water

Strawberry-Rhubarb Shrub Soda

$5.00

house-made strawberry-rhubarb shrub with sparkling water

Tart Cherry Shrub Soda

$5.00

house-made tart cherry shrub with sparkling water

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

St. Arnold's Root Beer

$3.50

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$2.50

Martinellis Sparkling Cider

$3.00Out of stock

Natalie's Tangerine

$5.00

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.00

Rieme Grapefruit Sparkling Soda

$3.50

Rieme Lemon Sparkling Soda

$3.50

Rieme Blood Orange Soda

$3.50

Mondariz Sparkling Water 11 oz

$3.00Out of stock

Mondariz Sparkling Water 25 oz

$6.00

Mondariz Still Water 11 oz

$3.00

Mondariz Still Water 25 oz

$6.00

Kosmic Kombucha Black Magic

$4.00

Kosmic Kombucha Ms. Pink

$4.00

Kosmic Kombucha Texas Blues

$4.00

Kosmic Kombucha Groovy Green

$4.00

Kosmic Kombucha Salty Dog

$4.00Out of stock

Enroot Cold Brew Tea Peach Hibiscus

$5.00

Enroot Cold Brew Tea Raspberry Mint

$5.00

Enroot Cold Brew Tea Strawberry Lavender

$5.00Out of stock

Sale Red Wines

Alesia Pinot Noir

Alesia Pinot Noir

$38.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir from Rhys Vineyards, Santa Cruz Mountains. Aromas of dried flowers, raspberries, wild plums and sweet forest floor. On the palate, the wine is medium-bodied, supple and satiny, with a juicy core of succulent, mouthwatering fruit that's framed by melting tannins.

Anthill Farms Campbell Ranch Syrah

Anthill Farms Campbell Ranch Syrah

$38.00Out of stock

Syrah from Anthill Farms on the Sonoma Coast in California. Aromas of blackberries, blueberry pie, boysenberry, black pepper, cinnamon and vanilla. The pallet is high toned, fresh, lengthy and balanced.

Bachelet-Monnot Maranges Pinot Noir

Bachelet-Monnot Maranges Pinot Noir

$35.25Out of stock

Pinot Noir from Domaine Bachelet-Monnot in from the Bourgogne appellation in Burgundy, France. Bright bouquet of red and black fruits. Medium-bodied on the palate with deep fruity flavors and fine tannins lead to a well-defined tart finish.

Bella Union Cabernet Sauvingnon

Bella Union Cabernet Sauvingnon

$48.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon from Far Niente in Napa Valley. Aromas of cherry cola, anise, and baking spices. Tension is exhibited on the palate as this wine is both fruit forward and restrained. Black cherry, blueberry and other briary fruit flavors guide the wine’s bright midpalate, finishing with hints of cocoa and resolved tannins.

Clos Du Val Cab

Clos Du Val Cab

$37.50Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon from Clos du Val in the Stag's Leap District of the Napa Valley. Aromas of blackberries, cocoa powder, and cedar spice. Elegant from start to finish, the wine showcases fresh black fruit flavors and a silky, smooth mouthfeel.

Cockburns Port Fine Ruby

Cockburns Port Fine Ruby

$9.50

A young port from Portugal. Deep red in color with a rich, fruity, sweet taste.

Cockburns Port Special Reserve

Cockburns Port Special Reserve

$13.00

A reserve Port from Portugal. A vintage character-styled blend with a clean aroma, showing maturity and finesse, with a hint of dried plums. Off dry to medium sweet with s a rich, mellow texture and smooth tannin structure.

Donelan Tripp's Block Pinot Noir

Donelan Tripp's Block Pinot Noir

$60.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir from Donelan Vineyard, Napa Valley. On the nose, cranberry, black cherry, and orange peel rise to the foreground in a new way, yet the classic forest-floor and baking-spice components we love from this vineyard add to its background, making the nose complex and dynamic.

Double Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon

Double Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

Cabernet Sauvignon from the Oakville appellation of the Napa Valley. Notes of red fruit and spices. Full bodied and well balanced with a long and flavorful finish.

Embruix de Vall Lach Priorat

Embruix de Vall Lach Priorat

$25.00Out of stock

Blend of Garnacha, Merlot, Cariñena, and Cabernet Sauvignon from Celler Vall Llach in the Priorat appellation of Catalonia, Spain. Aromas of black plumbs, cherry liqueur, freshly milled spice with earthy mineral notes. Well-integrated acidity, round tannins and great structure.

Latour Nuits Saint George Pinot Noir

Latour Nuits Saint George Pinot Noir

$67.50Out of stock

Pinot Noir from the famous Louis Latour vineyard in the Côte de Nuits appellation of Burgundy, France. Bright bouquet of red and black fruits. Medium-bodied on the palate with deep fruity flavors and fine tannins lead to a well-defined tart finish.

Nickel & Nickel Branding Iron

Nickel & Nickel Branding Iron

$90.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon from Nickel & Nickel vineyard in the Oakville appellation in the Napa Valley. Round and generous, with deep fruit flavors and coating tannins.

Nickel & Nickel CC Ranch

Nickel & Nickel CC Ranch

$90.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon from Nickel & Nickel vineyard in the Oakville appellation in the Napa Valley. Round and generous, with deep fruit flavors and coating tannins.

Nickel & Nickel Quarry

Nickel & Nickel Quarry

$82.50Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon from Nickel & Nickel vineyard in the Oakville appellation in the Napa Valley. Round and generous, with deep fruit flavors and coating tannins.

Rosso Ciacci Piccolomini

Rosso Ciacci Piccolomini

$33.00Out of stock

Sangiovese from Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona wineryvin the Rosso di Montalcino region of Tuscany, Italy. Fruity, lightly herbal and enriched by hints of spices. Full bodied, quite soft and balanced.

The Pact Cabernet

The Pact Cabernet

$93.50Out of stock

Cabernet from the Coombsville appellation of the Napa Valley. Vibrant flavors of black cherry and red plum are balanced by spice notes of star anise, dark chocolate, cedar and slate. Plush tannins and a velvety soft texture lead to a complex and lingering finish.

Biga de Luberri Rioja

Biga de Luberri Rioja

$24.00

Sale Sparkling Wines

Gramona III Lustros

Gramona III Lustros

$51.00

This sparkling wine from Catalonia, Spain . Intense with clear notes of maturity under a constant veil of freshness. Baked apple and sweet pears. Ripe citrus, grapefruit peel.

Izar-Leku Hondarrabi Zuri

Izar-Leku Hondarrabi Zuri

$32.00Out of stock

Sparkling white wine from Spain. Great aromatic complexity and an attractive distinct saline minerality.

Mousse Fils Champagne

Mousse Fils Champagne

$52.50

Champagne from the Vallée de la Marne in France. ripe and juicy flavors of black currant, white peach and honey, as well as accents of chopped hazelnut, lemon curd and spice, set on the satiny bead.

Raventos I Blanc De La Finca Cava

Raventos I Blanc De La Finca Cava

$34.50

Cava from the Raventos family in Penedès, Spain. Toasted almond, dried white cherry and citrus peel flavors with a streak of racy salinity. Firm and focused, offering a lingering finish of spice, coffee and mineral.

Txomin Etxaniz Getaria White

Txomin Etxaniz Getaria White

$18.75Out of stock

A Txakoli from Txomin Etxaniz Getariako in Getaria, Spain. Potent acidity balanced by ripened fruit of pear and apricot.

Sale White Wines

Bachelet Monnot Bourgogne Blanc Chardonnay

Bachelet Monnot Bourgogne Blanc Chardonnay

$45.00Out of stock

Chardonnay from the Bachelet-Monnot vineyard from the Bourgogne, France. Attractive lime flower and crushed chalk aromas on the nose. Fresh and vibrant with touches of hazelnut and almond.

Chateau Musar Jeune White 17

Chateau Musar Jeune White 17

$22.00

Blend of Viognier, Vermentino and Chardonnay from Château Musar in the Bekaa Valley region in Lebanon. Passionfruit, apples, elderflowers. A dry, refreshing finish.

Chateau Musar Jeune White 18

Chateau Musar Jeune White 18

$21.00Out of stock

Blend of Viognier, Vermentino and Chardonnay from Château Musar in the Bekaa Valley region in Lebanon. Passionfruit, apples, elderflowers. A dry, refreshing finish.

Clos Du Boug Domaine Huet

Clos Du Boug Domaine Huet

$40.00

Chenin Blanc from Domaine Huet in the Loire Valley. Aromas of fully ripe stone and tropical fruit intertwined with earthy, chalky and yeasty notes. Full-bodied, round and fruity on the palate, this is a deep, intense, juicy, chalky, very complex, sustainably structured and persistently salty-mineral Chenin from old vines that give extra concentration .

Darting Kabinett Durkeimer Nonnengarten Riesling

Darting Kabinett Durkeimer Nonnengarten Riesling

$21.99

Riesling from Darting Vineyard in Pfalz, Germany. Refreshing acidity with a good dash of minerality.

Donelan Nancie Chardonnay

Donelan Nancie Chardonnay

$45.00

Chardonnay from Donelan Vineyard in the Napa Valley. Opens with nutmeg, ginger snap, and chai spice leading to high-tone fruit — red apple skin, orange blossom, orchard fruit, and green pineapple.

Foxen Vineyard Block "U" Chardonnay

Foxen Vineyard Block "U" Chardonnay

$32.00Out of stock

Chardonnay from Foxen Vineyards in Santa Barbara County, California. Orchard fruits, crushed rocks, oyster shells, and white flowers. Terrific balance, nicely integrated acidity, and a great finish.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

All-day cafe and boutique grocery.

Website

Location

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston, TX 77005

Directions

Gallery
Agnes Cafe & Provisions image
Agnes Cafe & Provisions image
Agnes Cafe & Provisions image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar 2200 - 2200 Southwest Freeway
orange star2.5 • 62
2200 Southwest Freeway Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
The Toasted Coconut
orange star4.4 • 601
1617 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Goode Company Grocers
orange starNo Reviews
5109 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Kata Robata
orange starNo Reviews
3600 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Slowpokes - Richmond
orange star4.6 • 444
2925 Richmond Ave. Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5114 kirby drive houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

The Patio at The Pit Room
orange star4.7 • 1,267
1205 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Cafe Leonelli
orange star4.1 • 34
5500 Main Street Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Energy Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Greenspoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston