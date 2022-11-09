Agnes Cafe

Bella Union Cabernet Sauvingnon

$48.00 Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon from Far Niente in Napa Valley. Aromas of cherry cola, anise, and baking spices. Tension is exhibited on the palate as this wine is both fruit forward and restrained. Black cherry, blueberry and other briary fruit flavors guide the wine’s bright midpalate, finishing with hints of cocoa and resolved tannins.