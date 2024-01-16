Restaurant info

Under the Volcano, a Día de Los Muertos-themed neighborhood bar, has shared flavorful Latin American food and drinks with the people of Houston since 1989. The colorful, cheerful atmosphere perfectly mirrors the hand-squeezed juices and fresh herbs that make every drink and dish a vibrant, unique experience. With a daily Happy Hour, weekly live music events, and many other rotating specials, there's never a dull moment when you dine and drink with us. Visit one of our two tropical patios and be swept away with the spirit of celebration.