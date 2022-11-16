Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Bacari PDR Pop-Up Market

6805 S VISTA DEL MAR LN

Playa Del Rey, CA 90293

Beer

Food Fight Hazy IPA (Draft)

$8.00

Hammock Street - Blonde Lager

$9.00

Sonrisa Mexican Lager

$9.00Out of stock

Bitburger - Non Alcoholic

$6.00

Süperstein Festbier

$9.00

Seasonal West Coast IPA

$12.00

Wine

House White 5 oz

$10.00

House White 8 oz

$15.00

House White Liter

$50.00

Marquis De Goulaine - Sauv Blanc

$14.00+

Domaine De Bernier - Chardonnay

$16.00+

Chateau Haut-Rian - Sémillon

$14.00+

Casa Marrone - Pinot Grigio

$15.00+

2 Copas - Maccabeo

$13.00+

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Ashbourne BTL Special

$30.00

House Red 5 oz

$10.00

House Red 8 oz

$15.00

House Red Liter

$50.00

Sangria GLS

$10.00

Sangria Pitcher

$35.00

Il Faggio - Montepulciano

$14.00+

Bacchus - Pinot Noir

$14.00+

XYZin - Zinfandel

$14.00+

Siete Fincas - Cabernet

$15.00+

Herdade de Sao Miguel - Red Blend

$15.00+

Lafken - Carmenere

$15.00+

Fratelli A&R - Barbera

$14.00+

House Sparkling 5 oz

$10.00

House Sparkling 8 oz

$15.00

House Sparkling Liter

$50.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Bueyes - Brut Rosé

$16.00+

La Plage - Grenache Rosé

$14.00+

Toso - Prosecco

$13.00+

Scarpetta BTL Special

$40.00

Craft Cocktails (To-Go)

Old Fashioned (8 oz)

Old Fashioned (8 oz)

$14.00

whiskey, simple, angostura bitters (serves 2)

Negroni (16 oz)

Negroni (16 oz)

$18.00

gin, campari, vermouth (serves 4)

Margarita (16 oz)

Margarita (16 oz)

$18.00

tequila, agave, lime (serves 4)

Double Cross Almond Cosmopolitan (16 oz)

Double Cross Almond Cosmopolitan (16 oz)

$18.00

vodka, triple sec, lime, cranberry, orgeat* (serves 4) *contains almonds

Eastside (16 oz)

$18.00

gin, cucumber, mint, elderflower liqueur, lime, simple (serves 4)

Westside (16 oz)

$18.00

tequila, dry curaçao, strawberry, basil, jalapeño (serves 4)

Black And Yellow

$16.00

Cocchi Pink

$16.00

Original G & T

$16.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$4.00+

Diet Coke

$4.00+

Sprite

$4.00+

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$4.00

Fentimans - Rose Lemonade

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$7.00

Saratoga Still

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Virgin Bacarita

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Coca-Cola

$3.00

Kids Diet Coca-Cola

$3.00

Kids Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$5.00

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Sprite

$3.00

Seltzer

Truly Wildberry ,Boston ma 5%

$7.00Out of stock

Bottle Service

Titos

$350.00

Grey Goose

$350.00

Casamigos Blanco

$400.00

Casamigos Reposado

$450.00

Don Julio 1942

$900.00

Jameson

$300.00

Hennessy

$450.00

Bacardi

$350.00

Bombay

$350.00

Hendrick's

$400.00

Veuve Clicquot

$550.00

Moet Chandon

$500.00

Agavie

$300.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bacari PDR is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the third restaurant of Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines, unique cocktails, and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special. Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, intimate dining room marked by our wine bottle ceiling and chalkboard menus. We welcome but do not require reservations — we love to accommodate walk-ins and large parties. Bacari PDR is the go-to spot for our neighbors, and we look forward to hosting you soon!

Website

Location

6805 S VISTA DEL MAR LN, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293

Directions

