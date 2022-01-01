A map showing the location of Bambini's Pizzeria SouthportView gallery
Pizza

Bambini's Pizzeria Southport

61 Reviews

$$

1513 N Howe St Ste 9

Southport, NC 28461

Appetizers

Bella Morso

$11.00

fresh mozz, prosciutto, basil, balsamic

Garlic Knots

$6.00

marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

six sticks with marinara

Cheese Bread

$7.00

topped with mozz, marinara

Calamari

$10.00

handbreaded, deep fried, marinara

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Subs

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.00

handbreaded, sauce, provolone ,baked

Meatball Parm Sub

$11.00

cut meatballs, sauce, provolone, baked

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.00

fresh eggplant, hand bread, mozz, sauce, baked

Italian Sub

$11.00

ham, salami, capicola, provolone

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

meat, gr. pep, onion, mush, prov

Spiedie Sub

$12.00

chicken, gr pep, onion, mush, prov

Ragu Di' Carne Parm

$13.00

shredded roast, sauce, prov

Veal Parm Sub

$15.00

Pasta

Lasagna

$19.00

Small Baked Ziti

$12.00

penne, creamy ricotta sauce, mozz

Large Baked Ziti

$15.00

penne, creamy ricotta sauce, mozz

Small Ziti Ragu

$17.00

shredded roast, sauce, mozz

Large Ziti Ragu

$21.00

shredded roast, sauce, mozz

Small Ravioli Ragu

$18.00

3 ravioli, shredded roast, sauce, mozz

Small Ravioli

$12.00

Large Ravioli

$15.00

Small Ravioli Meatsauce

$15.00

Large Ravioli Meatsauce

$17.00

Large Ravioli Ragu

$22.00

5 ravioli, shredded roast, sauce, mozz

Small Eggplant Parm

$14.00

handbreaded, one piece, spaghetti

Large Eggplant Parm

$19.00

handbreaded, two pieces, spaghetti

Small Veal Parm

$20.00

handbreaded, one piece, spaghetti

Large Veal Parm

$24.00

handbreaded, two pieces, spaghetti

Small Chicken Parm

$14.00

handbreaded, one piece, spaghetti

Large Chicken Parm

$19.00

handbreaded, two pieces, spaghetti

Small Manicotti

$12.00

Large Manicotti

$15.00

Small Manicotti Meatsauce

$15.00

Large Manicotti Meatsauce

$17.00

Small Alfredo

$14.00

Large Alfredo

$18.00

Small Penne ala Vodka

$13.00

creamy tomato sauce, vodka

Large Penne ala Vodka

$17.00

creamy tomato sauce, vodka

Small Penne Spuntone

$15.00

brandy cream sauce, spinach, mush

Large Penne Spuntone

$19.00

brandy cream sauce, spinach, mush

Small Broccoli Ornamenti

$12.00

linguni, broccoli, garlic, olive oil

Large Broccoli Ornamenti

$15.00

linguni, broccoli, garlic, olive oil

Small Fra Diavolo

$17.00

fettucini, spicy marinara, 5 shrimp

Large Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.00

fettucini, spicy marinara, 8 shrimp

Small Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

butter, garlic, herb sauce

Large Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

butter, garlic, herb sauce

Small Chicken Marsala

$14.00

fettucine

Large Chicken Marsala

$19.00

fettucine

Small Chicken Piccata

$14.00

fettucine

Large Chicken Piccata

$19.00

fettucine

Small Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Large Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Small Spaghetti Meatball

$13.00

Large Spaghetti Meatball

$15.00

Small Spaghetti Meatsauce

$13.00

Large Spaghetti Meatsauce

$15.00

Children Under 12

Kids Ravioli

$5.25

Kid Pizza Slice

$3.25

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatsauce

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$5.00

Kids Ziti with Butter

$4.50

Kids Manicotti

$5.25

Salads

Small House Salad

$6.00

onion,tom,cucumber,tomato,blk olive, cheese

Large House Salad

$9.00

onion,tom,cucumber,tomato,blk olive, cheese

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan

Small Antipasto Salad

$11.00

ham, capicola, salami, provolone

Large Antipasto Salad

$16.00

ham, capicola, salami, provolone

Pizza

Small BYO

$15.00

Lrg BYO

$17.00

Small Margherita

$17.00

fresh buffalo mozz, basil

Lrg Margherita

$20.00

fresh buffalo mozz, basil

Small White

$16.00

garlic, oil, mozz, ricotta

Lrg White

$19.00

garlic, oil, mozz, ricotta

Small Padrino

$20.00

white pizza, steak,mush, gr pep, onion

Lrg Padrino

$23.00

white pizza, steak,mush, gr pep, onion

Small Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

spicy buffalo, cheddar, celery, onion, ranch

Lrg Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

spicy buffalo, cheddar, celery, onion,ranch

Small Latino

$18.00

taco meat, cheddar, jalopeno, let,tom,onion,blk olive

Lrg Latino

$21.00

taco meat, cheddar, jalopeno, let,tom,onion,blk olive

Small Madison Ave

$21.00

pep, sausage, beef, meatball,ham, bacon

Lrg Madison Ave

$24.00

pep, sausage, beef, meatball,ham, bacon

Small Ellis Island

$23.00

Lrg Ellis Island

$26.00

Small Lady Liberty

$24.00

proscuitto, garlic, pecorino, basil,tom, olive, balsalmic

Lrg Lady LIberty

$29.00

proscuitto, garlic, pecorino, basil,tom, olive, balsalmic

Small Central Park

$19.00

spinach, mush, onion,gr pep, blk olive

Lrg Central Park

$22.00

spinach, mush, onion,gr pep, blk olive

Nonna

$20.00

one size, mozz,topped with sauce, basil

Sicilian

$19.00

Slice Cheese

$3.25

Slice Toppings

$4.25

(limit 4)

Calzone

$14.50

(limit 5 toppings)

Stromboli

$14.50

(limit 5 toppings)

2 Slice Combo

$6.25

Desserts

Brooklyn Blackout Cake

$6.00

chocolate cake

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Bailey's Cheesecake

$7.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Mini Cannoli

$2.00

Sides/Extras

Broccoli

$3.25

Meatball & Marinara

$2.00

Bread

$2.50

Fries

$3.50

SD MARINARA

$0.75

SD RANCH

$0.75

SD BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

SD HOT SAUCE

$0.75

SD ANCH

$1.00

SD JAPS

$0.75

PARM PACKET

CRUSH PEPPER PACKET

Plates/Napkins/Silverware

SIDE POT SAL

$3.00

BULK POT SAL

$6.00Out of stock

Soup Special

$4.99

Container Charge

$1.00

SD BUTTER

SD Pepperocini

$0.75

SD Garlic Oil

$1.00

Extra Butter $

$0.25

Daily Special

$7.95

Charity

Pizza Kit

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake For Missions

$6.50Out of stock

Beverage

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mr. Pibb

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

20 oz Coke

$3.00

20 oz Sprite

$3.00

20 oz. Mr. Pibb

$3.00

20 oz. Diet Coke

$3.00

20 oz. Dasani Water

$3.00

20 oz. Sundrop

$3.00

UnSweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

1/2 1/2 Tea

$2.25

Reg Coffee

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Beer

Miller Lite

$3.00

Grolsch

$4.00

Peroni

$4.00

Fat Tire

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.00

Yeungling

$3.00

Amstel Lite

$3.00

Smirnoff

$3.50

Wine

CABERNET

$7.00

MERLOT

$7.00

CHIANTI

$10.00

TRE

$10.00

GHOST PINE PINOT NOIR

$10.00

PINOT NOIR

$8.00

NEBBIOLO

$12.00Out of stock

CHARDONAY

$7.00

SAUV BLANC

$7.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

MOSCATO

$7.00

PROSECCO

$8.00

WHITE ZINFADEL

$7.00Out of stock

MERLOT

$19.00

OCHETTI NEBIOLO

$30.00

TRE

$29.00

CHIANTI

$29.00

GHOST PINE PINOT NOIR

$28.00

SAUV BLANC

$19.00

CHARDONAY

$28.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$19.00

MOSCATO

$16.00Out of stock

WHITE ZINFADEL

$16.00Out of stock

HALF BOTTLE CHARDONAY

$17.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where we love to make memories around the table!

Location

1513 N Howe St Ste 9, Southport, NC 28461

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
