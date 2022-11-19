- Home
Barolo Grille
10 Reviews
$$$
112 South Santa Fe Ave
Salina, KS 67401
Popular Items
Lunch Menu
Gin & Tomato Soup
Soup of the Day
Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine with Salted Caramel Almonds, Dried Cherries and Gorgonzola Dressing
House Salad
Mixed Greens and Romaine with Tomato, Cucumber, Radish, Olive and Red Wine Vinaigrette
Singapore Salad
Mixed Greens, Water Chestnuts, Peanuts, Crispy Noodles, Carrots, Sesame Seed Dressing
Nicoise Salad
Mixed Greens & Romaine with Crispy Potatoes, Boiled Eggs, Blanched Green Beans, Sliced Olives and Flash Fried Yellowfin Tuna with our House Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chicken Salad
Chopped Roasted Chicken with Sliced Grapes, Celery, Onion, Mayo & Salted Caramel Almonds
Fried Cod Sandwich
Fried Atlantic Cod Filet on Brioche Bun with Homemade Tartar Sauce, Shredded Romaine and Pickled Onions
Lunch Street Tacos
Seared Yellowfin Tuna, shredded Romaine, Crispy Onions & Cilantro Habanero Aioli
Patty Melt
1/3 lb Burger on Pumpernickel-Sourdough Marble Rye with Pepperjack and Muenster, Grilled Onions and Pickles
The Burger
Fresh Ground USDA Choice Beef with Lettuce, Pickle, Grilled Onions, Crispy Pancetta and Muenster
The Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Fresh Mozzarella, Muenster, Pepper Jack and Cream Cheese
Andouille Po'Boy
Pork Belly Reuben
Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Mayo Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla.
Blazin' Burger
Sushi Apps
Edamame
Choice of Sea Salt or Spicy Ginger seasoning
Crab & Jalapeno Tempura
Deep-fried tempura crab, cream cheese, jalapeno drizzled with eel sauce
Sesame Seared Yellowfin Tuna
Yellowfin Tuna coated in sesame seeds and seared. Served with a ponzu sauce.
Yellowtail & Jalapeno
Sashimi-style yellowtail, habanero water, charred orange
Seaweed Salad
Option to add Spicy Crab, Spicy Squid or Spicy Octopus
Poke Nachos
Fried wonton chips piled with fresh Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado, Pickled Onions, Shredded Seaweed, Sesame Chili Aioli, Cilantro Habanero Mayo and black and white sesame seeds
Dessert
Classic New York Style Cheesecake
Made with a pecan cookie shortbread crust and drizzled with a creamy housemade caramel sauce
Brown Sugar Pie
Served with a dollop of Cinnamon Crème Fraiche
Chocolate Sorrento
Flourless Chocolate Torte with Sweet Zinfandel Sauce
Barolo Lemonade Sorbet
Rum Raisin Bread Pudding
Nigiri/Sashimi
Nigiri Platter
7 Pieces of Nigiri with a chef's choice roll
Sashimi Platter
10 Pieces of Sashimi with a chef's choice roll
Ebi (Shrimp)
Escolar (Ivory Tuna)
Raw
Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Raw
Ika (Calamari)
Raw
Kani (Crab Sticks)
Maguro (Tuna)
Raw
Sake (Salmon)
Raw
Smoked Salmon
Tako (Octopus)
Raw
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)
Raw. Choice of Black, Red, or Green Wasabi
Unagi (Smoked Eel)
Chef Signature Rolls
Alexander Valley Roll
Escolar, Pickled Radishes, Cilantro, Cucumber, Preserved Orange, topped with Salmon, Avocado, Scallions and Sweet Soy Chili Sauce
Barolo Roll
Tempura Lobster topped with Yellowtail, Tuna, Escolar, Avocado, Spicy Crab, Cilantro Habanero Aioli & Tobiko
Central Coast Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Cilantro, topped with Tuna, Smoked Eel, Yellowtail, Tobiko, Scallions and drizzled with Sesame Chili Mayo
Edna Valley Roll
Shrimp Tempura topped with White King Crab and seared Escolar, Eel Sauce & Wasabi Mayo
Mendocino Roll
Deep-fried Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Salmon, topped with Eel Sauce and Sesame Chili Mayo
Monterey Roll
Yellowtail, Avocado, topped with seared Escolar, Garlic Ponzu and Fried Leeks
Napa Valley Roll
Deep-fried Tuna, Yellowtail, Pickled Onions, Cream Cheese, Smoked Eel topped with Eel Sauce & Wasabi Mayo
Russian River Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with Yellowtail, Tobiko & drizzled with Cilantro Habanero Aioli
Santa Clara Roll
Crab, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Sweet Soy Chili Sauce & Kimchi Aioli
Snake River Roll
Spicy Crab, Jalapeno, Shrimp Tempura, topped with seared Salmon, Sesame Chili Aioli and Wasabi Mayo
Sonoma Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, topped with Shrimp, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Fried Leeks & Garlic Ponzu
Casablanca Roll
Autumn Roll
Traditional Rolls
Pick 2
Pick 3
Alaskan Roll
(Raw) Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber
Avocado Roll
Boston Roll
Cucumber, Mayo & Ebi
California Roll
Crab, Cucumber & Avocado
Chuck Roll
(Raw) Salmon, Avocado & Cream Cheese.
Crab Roll
Eel Roll
Smoked Eel, Cucumber & Eel Sauce
L.A. Roll
(Raw) Tuna, Avocado & Cucumber
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko & Eel Sauce
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
(Raw)
Spicy Tuna Roll
(Raw)
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
(Raw)
Tiki Roll
(Raw) Yellowtail, Avocado, Cucumber & Tobiko
Tuna Roll
(Raw)
U.S. Roll
Deep-fried Crab, Cucumber, Avocado topped with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
Veggie Roll
Cucumber, Avocado & Carrot
Soup & Salad Combo
Chef Special Rolls
Martha Roll
Las Vegas Roll
Godzilla Roll
Jayhawk Roll
Dynamite Roll
Red Bull Roll
Black Tiger Roll
Rainbow Roll
Rising Sun Roll
Snow Mountain Roll
Fancy Dragon Roll
Black Angel Roll
Hot Lady Roll
New Horizons Roll
Hurricane Roll
Troublemaker Roll
2 for $22
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina, KS 67401