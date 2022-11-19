Barolo Grille imageView gallery
Barolo Grille

10 Reviews

$$$

112 South Santa Fe Ave

Salina, KS 67401

Popular Items

Pick 2
Chicken Salad
The Burger

Lunch Menu

Gin & Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Gorgonzola Salad

$10.00

Romaine with Salted Caramel Almonds, Dried Cherries and Gorgonzola Dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens and Romaine with Tomato, Cucumber, Radish, Olive and Red Wine Vinaigrette

Singapore Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Water Chestnuts, Peanuts, Crispy Noodles, Carrots, Sesame Seed Dressing

Nicoise Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens & Romaine with Crispy Potatoes, Boiled Eggs, Blanched Green Beans, Sliced Olives and Flash Fried Yellowfin Tuna with our House Red Wine Vinaigrette

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Chopped Roasted Chicken with Sliced Grapes, Celery, Onion, Mayo & Salted Caramel Almonds

Fried Cod Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Atlantic Cod Filet on Brioche Bun with Homemade Tartar Sauce, Shredded Romaine and Pickled Onions

Lunch Street Tacos

$12.00

Seared Yellowfin Tuna, shredded Romaine, Crispy Onions & Cilantro Habanero Aioli

Patty Melt

$10.00

1/3 lb Burger on Pumpernickel-Sourdough Marble Rye with Pepperjack and Muenster, Grilled Onions and Pickles

The Burger

$10.00

Fresh Ground USDA Choice Beef with Lettuce, Pickle, Grilled Onions, Crispy Pancetta and Muenster

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Muenster, Pepper Jack and Cream Cheese

Andouille Po'Boy

$11.00

Pork Belly Reuben

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Club Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Mayo Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla.

Blazin' Burger

$11.00

Sushi Apps

Edamame

$5.00

Choice of Sea Salt or Spicy Ginger seasoning

Crab & Jalapeno Tempura

$7.00

Deep-fried tempura crab, cream cheese, jalapeno drizzled with eel sauce

Sesame Seared Yellowfin Tuna

$13.00

Yellowfin Tuna coated in sesame seeds and seared. Served with a ponzu sauce.

Yellowtail & Jalapeno

$14.00

Sashimi-style yellowtail, habanero water, charred orange

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Option to add Spicy Crab, Spicy Squid or Spicy Octopus

Poke Nachos

$17.00

Fried wonton chips piled with fresh Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado, Pickled Onions, Shredded Seaweed, Sesame Chili Aioli, Cilantro Habanero Mayo and black and white sesame seeds

Dessert

Classic New York Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Made with a pecan cookie shortbread crust and drizzled with a creamy housemade caramel sauce

Brown Sugar Pie

$7.00

Served with a dollop of Cinnamon Crème Fraiche

Chocolate Sorrento

$7.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte with Sweet Zinfandel Sauce

Barolo Lemonade Sorbet

$5.00

Rum Raisin Bread Pudding

$7.00

Nigiri/Sashimi

Nigiri Platter

$24.00

7 Pieces of Nigiri with a chef's choice roll

Sashimi Platter

$28.00

10 Pieces of Sashimi with a chef's choice roll

Ebi (Shrimp)

$5.00

Escolar (Ivory Tuna)

$5.00

Raw

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$7.00

Raw

Ika (Calamari)

$5.00

Raw

Kani (Crab Sticks)

$4.00

Maguro (Tuna)

$5.00

Raw

Sake (Salmon)

$5.00

Raw

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Tako (Octopus)

$5.00

Raw

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$5.00

Raw. Choice of Black, Red, or Green Wasabi

Unagi (Smoked Eel)

$5.00

Chef Signature Rolls

Alexander Valley Roll

$13.00

Escolar, Pickled Radishes, Cilantro, Cucumber, Preserved Orange, topped with Salmon, Avocado, Scallions and Sweet Soy Chili Sauce

Barolo Roll

$19.00

Tempura Lobster topped with Yellowtail, Tuna, Escolar, Avocado, Spicy Crab, Cilantro Habanero Aioli & Tobiko

Central Coast Roll

$13.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Cilantro, topped with Tuna, Smoked Eel, Yellowtail, Tobiko, Scallions and drizzled with Sesame Chili Mayo

Edna Valley Roll

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura topped with White King Crab and seared Escolar, Eel Sauce & Wasabi Mayo

Mendocino Roll

$13.00

Deep-fried Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Salmon, topped with Eel Sauce and Sesame Chili Mayo

Monterey Roll

$12.00

Yellowtail, Avocado, topped with seared Escolar, Garlic Ponzu and Fried Leeks

Napa Valley Roll

$13.00

Deep-fried Tuna, Yellowtail, Pickled Onions, Cream Cheese, Smoked Eel topped with Eel Sauce & Wasabi Mayo

Russian River Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with Yellowtail, Tobiko & drizzled with Cilantro Habanero Aioli

Santa Clara Roll

$12.00

Crab, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Sweet Soy Chili Sauce & Kimchi Aioli

Snake River Roll

$14.00

Spicy Crab, Jalapeno, Shrimp Tempura, topped with seared Salmon, Sesame Chili Aioli and Wasabi Mayo

Sonoma Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, topped with Shrimp, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Fried Leeks & Garlic Ponzu

Casablanca Roll

$14.00

Autumn Roll

$16.00

Traditional Rolls

Pick 2

$10.00

Pick 3

$15.00

Alaskan Roll

$6.00

(Raw) Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber

Avocado Roll

$4.00

Boston Roll

$6.00

Cucumber, Mayo & Ebi

California Roll

$5.00

Crab, Cucumber & Avocado

Chuck Roll

$6.00

(Raw) Salmon, Avocado & Cream Cheese.

Crab Roll

$5.00

Eel Roll

$6.00

Smoked Eel, Cucumber & Eel Sauce

L.A. Roll

$6.00

(Raw) Tuna, Avocado & Cucumber

Philadelphia Roll

$6.00

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.00

Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko & Eel Sauce

Spicy Crab Roll

$6.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.00

(Raw)

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.00

(Raw)

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

(Raw)

Tiki Roll

$7.00

(Raw) Yellowtail, Avocado, Cucumber & Tobiko

Tuna Roll

$5.00

(Raw)

U.S. Roll

$7.00

Deep-fried Crab, Cucumber, Avocado topped with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce

Veggie Roll

$5.00

Cucumber, Avocado & Carrot

Kids Menu

4oz Filet

$19.00

Breaded Chicken

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Soup & Salad Combo

Choose 2

$10.00

Chef Special Rolls

Martha Roll

$10.00

Las Vegas Roll

$10.00

Godzilla Roll

$12.00

Jayhawk Roll

$12.00

Dynamite Roll

$13.00

Red Bull Roll

$13.00

Black Tiger Roll

$11.00

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

Rising Sun Roll

$12.00

Snow Mountain Roll

$12.00

Fancy Dragon Roll

$12.00

Black Angel Roll

$12.00

Hot Lady Roll

$12.00

New Horizons Roll

$13.00

Hurricane Roll

$14.00

Troublemaker Roll

$13.00

2 for $22

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

112 South Santa Fe Ave, Salina, KS 67401

Directions

Barolo Grille image

