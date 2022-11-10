Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bennett's Pit BBQ- Gatlinburg 714 River Road (BGB)

No reviews yet

714 River Road

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Chicken per LB
Beef Brisket Sand
Pork Shoulder Sand

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mtn Dew

$2.99

Diet Dew

$2.99

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Un Sweet Tea

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Coffee/Hot Tea

$1.99

Milk

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.69

Kid Pepsi

$1.49

Kid Sierra Mist

$1.49

Kid Root Beer

$1.49Out of stock

Kid Lemonade

$1.49

Kid Mtn Dew

$1.49

Kid Diet Pepsi

$1.49

Kid Diet Dew

$1.49

Kid Dr. Pepper

$1.49

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.49

Kid Unsweet Tra

$1.49

Kids Milk

$1.49

Kids Choc Milk

$1.49

Virgin Strawberry

$4.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Starters

1 lb. Wings

$11.99

Served with Bleu Cheese dressing & celery sticks. Hot or Mild. Do not be surprised by their smaller size, this makes them more flavorful after smoking. Trust us!

2 lb. Wings

$18.99

Served with Bleu Cheese dressing & celery sticks. Hot or Mild. Do not be surprised by their smaller size, this makes them more flavorful after smoking. Trust us!

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.99

These slightly salty & sour pickle chips are delicious when battered & fried.

Trail Head Combo

$12.99

A platter of our favorites: hot wings, deep fried deviled eggs and deep fried pickle chips. Enough to share!

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, scallions and hickory smoked bacon. Served with sour cream. Add Pulled Pork $2.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.99

Vegetarian but delicious enough for the biggest meat eater. Breaded cauliflower, fried and then tossed in Hot or Mild sauce.

Cheese Squares

$9.99

Spicy Pepper Jack Cheese squares, hand breaded, deep fried, and served on a bed of spicy Southwestern chili.

Fried Deviled Eggs

Fried Deviled Eggs

$9.99

Six deviled egg halves, hand breaded and fried. Served with Mama's Farmhouse chow chow.

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$13.99

A huge plate of chips, covered with SPICY cheese sauce, or own slow smoked BBQ pork, onions, black olives, and tomatoes. Served with jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.

Single Devil Egg

$1.99

Soups/Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens topped with cheese, egg, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers & croutons.

Cow-Poke Chili

$5.99

Slow cooked ground beef, beans, tomatoes, and our special seasoning. Topped with shredded cheese and scallions.

Fried Chicken Tenderloin Salad

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Breast Salad

$11.99

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sand

$12.99

Tender, juicy, slow smoked & sliced beef brisket.

Pork Shoulder Sand

$10.99

The sandwich that made us famous! Slow smoked, pulled pork.

Carolina Pork Sand

$11.99

Our pulled pork mixed with sauce and topped with coleslaw.

Smoked Sausage Sand

$10.99

Slow smoked sausage sandwich, juicy and flavorful.

Ultimate Sand

Ultimate Sand

$13.99

Choose from pulled pork, sliced beef brisket, smoked sausage, pulled chicken or burnt ends. Topped with grilled onions and our homemade sweet honey bbq sauce. Served on a Ciabatta roll.

Catfish Sand

$11.99

Hand breaded and deep fried until golden brown and crispy. Served on a Ciabatta roll with lettuce & tomato.

Spicy Brisket Philly Sand

$13.99

We take our slow smoked brisket and top it with sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and jalapenos, add 2 slices of Pepper Jack cheese and serve on a toasted Ciabatta bun.

Grilled Breast of Chicken Sand

$11.99

Tender, juicy chicken breast topped with our homemade honey bbq sauce. Served on a Ciabatta roll with lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Supreme Sand

$12.99

Mesquite grilled chicken breast in our honey bbq sauce. Topped with 3 strips of bacon & Monterey Jack cheese. Served on a Ciabatta roll with lettuce and tomato.

Pulled Chicken Sand

$10.99

Smoked chicken, pulled and served with our homemade bbq sauce.

Burgers

Brisket Burger

Brisket Burger

$14.99

Our delicious burger topped with American cheese, sliced smoked brisket, and homemade brisket sauce.

Hamburger

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. American cheese $0.50 Monterey Jack $0.50 Pepper Jack $0.50

Cheeseburger

$11.49

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Ribs/Signature Platters

Half Rack Ribs

$21.99

We slow smoke these babies for up to 6 hours at 200 degrees to ensure that they are tender & delicious.

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$29.99

We slow smoke these babies for up to 6 hours at 200 degrees to ensure that they are tender & delicious.

Texan Sampler

Texan Sampler

$28.99

A generous portion of all FIVE of our smoked meats: pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked sausage, chicken and baby back ribs.

Chicken and Rib Platter

$23.99

A quarter of a smoked chicken and a half rack of our delicious baby back ribs.

Platters

BBQ Pork Shoulder Platter

$12.99

Slow smoked pulled pork.

BBQ Beef Brisket Platter

BBQ Beef Brisket Platter

$15.99

We smoke our beef nightly so it's fresh. Served sliced. Subject to availability.

BBQ Chicken Platter

$10.99

Two delicious leg quarters, basted and slow smoked.

Pulled Chicken Platter

$12.99

Smoked chicken, pulled and mixed with our homemade bbq sauce.

Burnt Ends Platter

$16.99

We take the top part of our brisket, smoke it, cut it up, sauce it and bake it to make this delicious bbq classic. Subject to availability.

BBQ Combo Platter

$18.99

Choose any 3 of our smoked meats: pulled pork, quarter chicken, baby back ribs, smoked sausage, or beef brisket. White Meat Chicken $1.00 Burnt Ends $2.00

Baby Back Ribs Platter

$14.99

Wait until you try these meaty, juicy baby backs...Definitely the house specialty,

Catfish Platter

Catfish Platter

$11.99

Hand breaded and fried until golden brown.

Smoked Sausage Platter

Smoked Sausage Platter

$11.99

Sausage smoked to perfection.

BBQ Grilled Chicken Breast Platter

$13.99

Tender, juicy and topped with our homemade honey bbq sauce.

Chicken Tenders Platter

$13.99

Golden brown and crispy outside, juicy inside. Everything you want in a chicken tender.

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$6.99

Your choice of peach or blackberry cobbler topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Blackberry Cobbler

$6.99

Your choice of peach or blackberry cobbler topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Rich & delicious chocolate cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.49

Dirt

$1.49

Sidekicks

Baked Potato

$3.49

Basket of Garlic Bisquits

$2.99

BBQ Beans

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.99

Topped with pulled pork, cheddar, scallions, butter and sour cream.

Potato Salad

$2.99

Spicy Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Side 3 Biscuits

$1.99

Ciabatta Bun

$1.00

Applesauce

$2.99

Kids Meals

Kid Chicken

$6.99

(Leg & Thigh)

Kids Ribs

$6.99

We slow smoke these babies for up to 6 hours at 200 degrees to ensure that they are tender & delicious.

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Golden brown and crispy outside, juicy inside. Everything you want in a chicken tender.

Kid Pork Sand

$6.99

The sandwich that made us famous! Slow smoked, pulled pork.

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kid Hamburger

$6.99

Kid Wings

$6.99

Served with Bleu Cheese dressing & celery sticks. Hot or Mild. Do not be surprised by their smaller size, this makes them more flavorful after smoking. Trust us!

Corn Dogs

$6.99

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.99

Catering/Bulk To Go

Pulled Pork per LB.

$3.50+

Pulled Chicken per LB

$3.50+

Beef Brisket per LB.

$5.00+

Burnt Ends Per Lb

$5.00+

Chicken Tenders (each)

$1.50

1/4 BBQ Chicken

$3.50

Dark meat only, leg and thigh)

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$7.50

(Leg, thigh, and breast)

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.50

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$16.99

6-Bones

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$23.99

Green Beans

$4.99+

BBQ Beans

$4.99+

Cole Slaw

$3.99+

Potato Salad

$4.99+

Mac & Chz

$4.99+

Buns

$0.50

Garlic Biscuits

$2.99

6 Count

Whole Peach Cobbler

$20.00

Whole Blackberry Cobbler

$25.00

Sweet Tea GAL

$5.99

Un Sweet Tea GAL

$5.99

Lemonade GAL

$5.99

Sausage per Lb

$3.50+

Family Feasts

The Family Feast Pork for 4

The Family Feast Pork for 4

$34.99

The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.

The Family Feast Pork for 8

$59.99

The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.

The Family Feast Beef for 4

$44.99

The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.

The Family Feast Beef for 8

$79.99

The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.

The Family Feast Chicken for 4

$34.99

The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.

The Family Feast Chicken for 8

$59.99

The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.

The Family Feast Baby-Back Ribs for 4

$54.99

The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.

The Family Feast Baby-Back Ribs for 8

$99.99

The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

BENNETT'S PIT BBQ serves meals that are moist, tender and packed full of flavor. Our pork ribs, chicken, pulled pork and beef briskets are basted in Bennett's own special sauce. Then they're placed over smoldering hickory wood & smoked for up to 14 hours! The heat & sauce penetrate deep into every layer of meat, turning it a perfect pinkish color while enriching every juicy mouthful with rich, smoky flavor. Since everyone likes different amounts of our mouth-waterin' sauce, we serve it warm on the side so you can pour on as much or as little as you like. After you've savored the last bite, we hope you'll agree that all the work we put into preparing your BBQ was well worth it!

Website

Location

714 River Road, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

