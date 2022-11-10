- Home
- Gatlinburg
- Bennett's Pit BBQ- Gatlinburg - 714 River Road (BGB)
Bennett's Pit BBQ- Gatlinburg 714 River Road (BGB)
No reviews yet
714 River Road
Gatlinburg, TN 37738
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Lemonade
Mtn Dew
Diet Dew
Water
Sweet Tea
Un Sweet Tea
Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Root Beer
Coffee/Hot Tea
Milk
Bottle Water
Kid Pepsi
Kid Sierra Mist
Kid Root Beer
Kid Lemonade
Kid Mtn Dew
Kid Diet Pepsi
Kid Diet Dew
Kid Dr. Pepper
Kids Sweet Tea
Kid Unsweet Tra
Kids Milk
Kids Choc Milk
Virgin Strawberry
Virgin Pina Colada
Diet Dr Pepper
Juice
Starters
1 lb. Wings
Served with Bleu Cheese dressing & celery sticks. Hot or Mild. Do not be surprised by their smaller size, this makes them more flavorful after smoking. Trust us!
2 lb. Wings
Served with Bleu Cheese dressing & celery sticks. Hot or Mild. Do not be surprised by their smaller size, this makes them more flavorful after smoking. Trust us!
Deep Fried Pickles
These slightly salty & sour pickle chips are delicious when battered & fried.
Trail Head Combo
A platter of our favorites: hot wings, deep fried deviled eggs and deep fried pickle chips. Enough to share!
Potato Skins
Topped with cheddar cheese, scallions and hickory smoked bacon. Served with sour cream. Add Pulled Pork $2.00
Buffalo Cauliflower
Vegetarian but delicious enough for the biggest meat eater. Breaded cauliflower, fried and then tossed in Hot or Mild sauce.
Cheese Squares
Spicy Pepper Jack Cheese squares, hand breaded, deep fried, and served on a bed of spicy Southwestern chili.
Fried Deviled Eggs
Six deviled egg halves, hand breaded and fried. Served with Mama's Farmhouse chow chow.
BBQ Nachos
A huge plate of chips, covered with SPICY cheese sauce, or own slow smoked BBQ pork, onions, black olives, and tomatoes. Served with jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
Single Devil Egg
Soups/Salads
Sandwiches
Beef Brisket Sand
Tender, juicy, slow smoked & sliced beef brisket.
Pork Shoulder Sand
The sandwich that made us famous! Slow smoked, pulled pork.
Carolina Pork Sand
Our pulled pork mixed with sauce and topped with coleslaw.
Smoked Sausage Sand
Slow smoked sausage sandwich, juicy and flavorful.
Ultimate Sand
Choose from pulled pork, sliced beef brisket, smoked sausage, pulled chicken or burnt ends. Topped with grilled onions and our homemade sweet honey bbq sauce. Served on a Ciabatta roll.
Catfish Sand
Hand breaded and deep fried until golden brown and crispy. Served on a Ciabatta roll with lettuce & tomato.
Spicy Brisket Philly Sand
We take our slow smoked brisket and top it with sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and jalapenos, add 2 slices of Pepper Jack cheese and serve on a toasted Ciabatta bun.
Grilled Breast of Chicken Sand
Tender, juicy chicken breast topped with our homemade honey bbq sauce. Served on a Ciabatta roll with lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Supreme Sand
Mesquite grilled chicken breast in our honey bbq sauce. Topped with 3 strips of bacon & Monterey Jack cheese. Served on a Ciabatta roll with lettuce and tomato.
Pulled Chicken Sand
Smoked chicken, pulled and served with our homemade bbq sauce.
Burgers
Ribs/Signature Platters
Half Rack Ribs
We slow smoke these babies for up to 6 hours at 200 degrees to ensure that they are tender & delicious.
Full Rack Ribs
We slow smoke these babies for up to 6 hours at 200 degrees to ensure that they are tender & delicious.
Texan Sampler
A generous portion of all FIVE of our smoked meats: pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked sausage, chicken and baby back ribs.
Chicken and Rib Platter
A quarter of a smoked chicken and a half rack of our delicious baby back ribs.
Platters
BBQ Pork Shoulder Platter
Slow smoked pulled pork.
BBQ Beef Brisket Platter
We smoke our beef nightly so it's fresh. Served sliced. Subject to availability.
BBQ Chicken Platter
Two delicious leg quarters, basted and slow smoked.
Pulled Chicken Platter
Smoked chicken, pulled and mixed with our homemade bbq sauce.
Burnt Ends Platter
We take the top part of our brisket, smoke it, cut it up, sauce it and bake it to make this delicious bbq classic. Subject to availability.
BBQ Combo Platter
Choose any 3 of our smoked meats: pulled pork, quarter chicken, baby back ribs, smoked sausage, or beef brisket. White Meat Chicken $1.00 Burnt Ends $2.00
Baby Back Ribs Platter
Wait until you try these meaty, juicy baby backs...Definitely the house specialty,
Catfish Platter
Hand breaded and fried until golden brown.
Smoked Sausage Platter
Sausage smoked to perfection.
BBQ Grilled Chicken Breast Platter
Tender, juicy and topped with our homemade honey bbq sauce.
Chicken Tenders Platter
Golden brown and crispy outside, juicy inside. Everything you want in a chicken tender.
Dessert
Peach Cobbler
Your choice of peach or blackberry cobbler topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Blackberry Cobbler
Your choice of peach or blackberry cobbler topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate Cake
Rich & delicious chocolate cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Scoop Ice Cream
Dirt
Sidekicks
Baked Potato
Basket of Garlic Bisquits
BBQ Beans
Cole Slaw
Corn
French Fries
Green Beans
Loaded Baked Potato
Topped with pulled pork, cheddar, scallions, butter and sour cream.
Potato Salad
Spicy Mac & Cheese
Side 3 Biscuits
Ciabatta Bun
Applesauce
Kids Meals
Kid Chicken
(Leg & Thigh)
Kids Ribs
We slow smoke these babies for up to 6 hours at 200 degrees to ensure that they are tender & delicious.
Kids Tenders
Golden brown and crispy outside, juicy inside. Everything you want in a chicken tender.
Kid Pork Sand
The sandwich that made us famous! Slow smoked, pulled pork.
Kid Cheeseburger
Kid Hamburger
Kid Wings
Served with Bleu Cheese dressing & celery sticks. Hot or Mild. Do not be surprised by their smaller size, this makes them more flavorful after smoking. Trust us!
Corn Dogs
Kids Grill Cheese
Catering/Bulk To Go
Pulled Pork per LB.
Pulled Chicken per LB
Beef Brisket per LB.
Burnt Ends Per Lb
Chicken Tenders (each)
1/4 BBQ Chicken
Dark meat only, leg and thigh)
1/2 BBQ Chicken
(Leg, thigh, and breast)
Grilled Chicken Breast
Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack
6-Bones
Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
Green Beans
BBQ Beans
Cole Slaw
Potato Salad
Mac & Chz
Buns
Garlic Biscuits
6 Count
Whole Peach Cobbler
Whole Blackberry Cobbler
Sweet Tea GAL
Un Sweet Tea GAL
Lemonade GAL
Sausage per Lb
Family Feasts
The Family Feast Pork for 4
The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.
The Family Feast Pork for 8
The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.
The Family Feast Beef for 4
The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.
The Family Feast Beef for 8
The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.
The Family Feast Chicken for 4
The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.
The Family Feast Chicken for 8
The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.
The Family Feast Baby-Back Ribs for 4
The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.
The Family Feast Baby-Back Ribs for 8
The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
BENNETT'S PIT BBQ serves meals that are moist, tender and packed full of flavor. Our pork ribs, chicken, pulled pork and beef briskets are basted in Bennett’s own special sauce. Then they’re placed over smoldering hickory wood & smoked for up to 14 hours! The heat & sauce penetrate deep into every layer of meat, turning it a perfect pinkish color while enriching every juicy mouthful with rich, smoky flavor. Since everyone likes different amounts of our mouth-waterin’ sauce, we serve it warm on the side so you can pour on as much or as little as you like. After you’ve savored the last bite, we hope you’ll agree that all the work we put into preparing your BBQ was well worth it!
714 River Road, Gatlinburg, TN 37738