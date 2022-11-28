Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Rooster Taqueria Mills

review star

No reviews yet

1323 N Mills Ave

orlando, FL 32803

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga
Fish Taco
Black Rooster Asada

Salads

Kale

Kale

$9.50

Black Tuscan kale, red radish, queso fresco, red grape, green cabbage, candied pecan, carrot, celery, onion, parsley, cilantro, lemon, EVOO

Romaine

Romaine

$9.00

Roasted bell pepper, kalamata olives, green cabbage, ricotta cheese, parsley, cilantro, oregano, celery, carrot, onion, avocado, lime, red wine vinegar, EVOO

Caesar

Caesar

$9.00

Kale, green cabbage, avocado, kalamata olive, cotija cheese, hard cooked egg

Sides

Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.25

Onion, bell pepper, garlic, herbs

Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$3.50

Pork shoulder, pinto beans, herbs

Yellow Plantains

Yellow Plantains

$3.75

Fried sweet plantains, tossed in light butter

Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Side Guac

$4.00

Small side of guacamole (no chips)

Chips

$1.50

Side Queso

$2.50

Small side of queso (no chips)

Tacos

Achiote Pork

Achiote Pork

$4.00

Pork shoulder slow roasted in banana leaf, citrus pickled onion, cilantro, habanero salsa

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$4.25

Pulled roasted chicken, chile chipotle-tomato sauce, lettuce, cilantro, crema fresca

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$4.50

Seared beef, house marinade, onions, 3-chile salsa, cilantro

Black Rooster Asada

Black Rooster Asada

$4.75

Seared beef, apple wood smoked bacon, Oaxaca cheese, pickled chile poblano

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.75

Mahi-mahi, pickled red cabbage, avocado, radish, mayonnaise, cilantro

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$3.50

Shiitake mushrooms, onion, zucchini, epazote, cilantro, crema fresca

Smoked Greens

Smoked Greens

$4.25

Kale, shiitake mushroom, plantain, onion, ricotta cheese, cilantro

Pork Fat

Pork Fat

$4.25

Fried to deliciousness, tomatillo-avocado salsa, shaved onion, radish, cilantro

Brisket

Brisket

$4.75

Thinly sliced beef, chimichurri, romaine lettuce, crema fresca, pico de gallo, cotija cheese

Shrimp & Chorizo

Shrimp & Chorizo

$4.75

House made chorizo, tomatillo-avocado salsa, pico de gallo

Tortilla

$0.50

Handmade, organic corn tortilla

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$2.00

Corn tortilla with oaxaca cheese

Bowls

Pork shoulder, roasted tomatillo, chile serrano, radish, cilantro, green cabbage, onion, lime, queso fresco, corn tortilla chips
Pozole Verde

Pozole Verde

$11.75

Pork shoulder, roasted tomatillo, chile serrano, radish, cilantro, green cabbage, onion, lime, queso fresco, corn tortilla chips

Beef Achiote

Beef Achiote

$11.50

(slow cooked meat in broth) Beef shoulder, aji panca, orange, sweet plantain, bell pepper, carrots, celery, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla chips

Sopes

House Meatball

House Meatball

$4.00

Crispy masa cup, beef, pork, pinto bean, black mole, green cabbage, roasted peanut, cilantro

Ceviche

Tomato, onion, cilantro, orange, red bell pepper-aji panca broth
Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$9.75

Tomato, onion, cilantro, orange, red bell pepper-aji panca broth

Desserts

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$4.00

3 milk soaked sponge cake

Chocolate-Chipotle Flan

Chocolate-Chipotle Flan

$4.00

Peanut butter, berry sauce

Chips with Dips

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.50

Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, chile serrano, lime

Nachos

Nachos

$8.75

Soft egg, chipotle-cheese sauce, pinto beans, smoked kale, tomato, onion, cilantro, guacamole

Queso

Queso

$5.25
3 Chile Tomato

3 Chile Tomato

$5.25

Our mild salsa

Tomatillo

Tomatillo

$5.25

Our medium salsa

Habanero

Habanero

$5.25

Our spicy salsa

Trio Salsa

Trio Salsa

$5.25

Small sides of each of our three salsas, 3 Chile Tomato, Tomatillo, and Habanero

3 Chile/Habanero

$5.25

Habanero/Tomatillo

$5.25

3 Chile/Tomatillo

$5.25

Tamales

Pork Tamale

$4.75

Organic corn masa, roasted pork, tomatillo avocado salsa, crema fresca, cilantro, radish

Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Black Tea

$3.50

Seasonal

$3.50

Quart Hibiscus Tea

$7.00

QT Agua Fresca

$8.00

Bottled Beers

Corona Extra

$7.00

Negro Modelo

$7.00

Stone

$6.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$7.25

JaiAlai

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Banquet

$3.75

Coffee

Mexican Iced Coffee

$2.99Out of stock

Margarita

Quart Margarita

$24.00

Soda

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.75

Jarritos

$2.99

Dr. Brown Cream Soda

$2.75

Dr. Brown Cherry

$2.75

Dr. Brown Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock

Sprite

$2.99

Coke

$2.75Out of stock

Fanta

$2.99Out of stock

Water

Mineragua

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.75

Topo Chico

$2.99Out of stock

Pellegrino

$4.00

Wine

Bottle Red

$32.00

Bottle White

$32.00

Swag

T-shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

Chick Magnet

$2.00

Koozie

$1.00

Pins

$2.00

Corkcicle

$30.00
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Chef John Calloway's modern take on Mexican cuisine is a culinary celebration of the country's culture and history. Every dish is a twist on Latin flavor and made from the highest quality ingredients we can get our hands on.

1323 N Mills Ave, orlando, FL 32803

Directions

Black Rooster Taqueria image
Black Rooster Taqueria image
Black Rooster Taqueria image

