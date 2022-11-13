Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken

BurgerIM FL017 - Clermont FL

review star

No reviews yet

2447 South Highway 27

Clermont, FL 34711

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Burgerim T-Shirt

Burgerim T-Shirt

$19.99

FREE Burgerim T-Shirt

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef Inspired Burgers

Website

Location

2447 South Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34711

Directions

Gallery
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image

Similar restaurants in your area

Burger Craft - Clermont
orange starNo Reviews
2447 S. Hywy 27 Clermont, FL 32836
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Leesburg FL #025
orange starNo Reviews
27405 US HIGHWAY 27 Leesburg, FL 34748
View restaurantnext
Hot Krust Panini Kitchen - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 1,689
8015 Turkey Lake Road ste 200 Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Adler's - Davenport
orange starNo Reviews
113 Ambersweet Way Davenport, FL 33897
View restaurantnext
Taglish, A filipino inspired burger joint
orange starNo Reviews
3191 W Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32808
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Hunt Club
orange starNo Reviews
3030 E. Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Clermont

Beef 'O' Brady's - Clermont FL
orange star4.1 • 763
1642 E Highway 50 Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Clermont
orange star4.0 • 539
4315 US Hwy 27 Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Clermont
orange star4.7 • 531
1391 Citrus Tower Blvd. Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston