Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants you'll love

Horizons West / West Orlando's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

4315 US Hwy 27, Clermont

Avg 4 (539 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole Dip
Our fresh avocado dip made with secret ingredients and topped with pico.
ORIGINAL California Burrito$15.90
Our burrito starts with a foot-long flour tortilla stuffed with your favorite choice from below as well as Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. To top it all off it’s smothered in our signature SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce.
Taco Salad$11.50
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, guacamole, sour cream, pico, SJ’s shredded cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or beef tinga.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

2447 South Highway 27, Clermont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Beef$6.99
Family Box$39.99
Duo$6.99
More about BurgerIM
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ

1391 Citrus Tower Blvd., Clermont

Avg 4.7 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Fixin's (Serves 6-8)$91.39
Whole chicken, full slab, 1/2 pound chopped pork, 1/2 pound chopped brisket, four side (pints), four pieces of fried corn, and eight corn muffins.
Pit Boss Nachos$13.43
Your choice of meat topped w/ cheddar, sour cream, green onions, tomatoes & jalapeños
RIB PLATTER$22.95
4 Bones with choice of Pork, Brisket, Turkey, Chicken or Kansas City Wet
More about Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1642 E Highway 50, Clermont

Avg 4.1 (763 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Horizons West / West Orlando

Nachos

Chicken Fajitas

Quesadillas

Tacos

Fajitas

