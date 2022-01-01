Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Burger Station 120 Harriman, TN

86 Reviews

$$

1881 Griffith Dr

Harriman, TN 37748

Appetizers

#1. Basket Of Fries

$4.49

#2. Cheese Curds

$6.99

#3. 10 Piece Wings

$11.99

Mild, Hot, Teriyaki Glaze, Bbq, Bourbon Glaze

#4. 20 Piece Wings

$24.99

Mild, Hot, Teriyaki Glaze, Bbq, Bourbon Glaze

#5. Fried Pickles

$3.99+

Served with Ranch Dressing

#6. BBQ Brisket Fries

$7.59

Hand-Cut Fries topped with Shredded Cheddar, Bacon, Brisket, Bbq Sauce and a side of Ranch

#7. Deep Fried Corn App (2pc)

$5.50Out of stock

#8. Queso Fries

$5.99

#9. Brisket Spud Cakes

$8.25

Salad Wedges

#1. Grilled Chicken Wedge

$8.49

Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Egg, Shredded Cheddar with Grilled Chicken

#2. Fried Chicken Wedge

$8.49

Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Egg, Shredded Cheddar with Fried Chicken

#3. Blue Wedge

$6.99

Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Egg, Blue Cheese

#4. Greek Wedge

$7.29

Tomato, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Egg, Feta Cheese

#5. Cobb Wedge

$8.99

Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Cheddar

#6. Fiesta Wedge

$8.99

Corn Mix, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Egg, Shredded Cheddar with Grilled Chicken

#7. House Wedge

$4.99

Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Egg, Shredded Cheddar

Spuds

#1 Spud

$3.99

Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon, Chives

#2 Spud

$6.49

Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, Chives, Broccoli

#3 Spud

$6.75

Butter, Sour Cream, Spinach, Bourbon Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Chives

#4 Spud

$6.75

Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Shredded Cheddar, Chives

#5 Spud

$6.75

Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon, Corn Mix, Roasted Red Peppers, Chives

#6 Spud

$6.99

Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon, Homemade Chili, Shredded Cheddar, Chives

#7 Spud

$8.49

Butter, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheddar, Brisket, Bbq Sauce, Chives

Buffalo Spud

$9.99

Specialty Plates

#1. Country Fried Steak Plate

$10.99

Topped with Homemade Gravy, One Side and Texas Toast

#2. Chopped Steak Plate

$11.09

Topped with Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Bourbon Mushrooms, Two Sides and Texas Toast

#3. Crazy Clucker Plate

$10.49

Hand-Battered Crispy Chicken pressed between two Crazy Cakes topped with your choice of Honey or Maple Syrup and Bacon

#4. Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.19

(2 pcs) Seasoned to Perfection Grilled Chicken, Two Sides and Texas Toast

#5. Chicken Tender Platter

$12.19

(4 pcs) Hand-Battered Crispy Chicken Tenders, Two Sides and a Dressing Choice

#6. Fish & Chips Plate

$12.19

(4 pcs) Alaskan Cod Fish, Two Sides, Served with Homemade Tartar Sauce

#7. Brisket Platter

$13.49

(4 pcs) Tender Smoked Brisket, Two Sides and Bbq Sauce

BBQ Rib Plate

$15.99Out of stock

Basket Specials

#1. Fried Chicken Basket Special

$8.49

(2 pcs) Hand-Battered Crispy Chicken Tenders, Two Sides and a Dressing Choice

#1. Grilled Chicken Basket Special

$8.49

(1 pcs) Seasoned to Perfection Grilled Chicken, Two Sides and Texas Toast

#2. Fish Basket Special

$8.79

Soup Bowl

$3.99

Soup And Spud

$6.99

Soup And Grilled Cheese

$6.99

2pc Toast, 4pc Bacon, Side Strawberry Topping

$4.99

Pork Special

$9.99Out of stock

Burgers

#1. Southern Railroad

$6.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

#2. Penn Station

$7.59

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

#3. Union Station

$7.79

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon

#4. Union Pacific

$7.79

Blue Cheese, Onion Straws, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

#5. Northwestern

$7.79

Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

#6. L & N

$7.79

Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Bourbon Mushrooms, Bacon

#7. Grand Central

$7.79

Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Onion Straws, Bbq Sauce, Tomato

#8. Santa Fe

$7.79

Ghost Pepper Cheese, Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato

#9. Jr. Choo Choo

$4.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

#10. San Fransisco Veggie Burger

$7.35

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

#11. Brisket Express Burger

$9.99

Cheddar Cheese, Brisket, Tomato, Bbq Sauce

#12. Derail Burger

$8.99

Jr. Burger Combo

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Served with Fries and a Drink

Double Jr. Cheese Burger & Fries

$10.99

Cheese Curd Burger & Fries

$11.99Out of stock

Maui Burger & Fries

$11.99Out of stock

Western Sizzle & Fries

$11.99Out of stock

Fiesta Burger & Fries

$11.99Out of stock

Triple Jr. Bacon Chz Burger & Fries

$14.99

Hot Dogs

#1. Memphis Exp Hot Dog

$9.99

Brisket, Bbq Sauce, Chives, Shredded Cheddar, and Bacon

#2. Harriman Express

$7.99

Homemade Chili, Caramelized Onions, Shredded Cheddar

#3. Spicy Dog

$7.99

Shredded Cheddar, Jalapenos, Corn Mix, Roasted Red Pepper topped with our Homemade Chipotle Sauce

BYO Hot Dog

$7.99

Plain

Sandwiches

Roast Beef Sdwich

$7.69Out of stock

Swiss or Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Turkey Sandwich

$7.69

Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Fish Sandwich

$8.29

Lettuce, Tomato

Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

(4 pcs) Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Side of Bbq Sauce

Ham & Swiss Sndwch

$7.49

Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Patty Melt Sandwich

$7.95

Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Bourbon Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion

#1 Grld Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

#2 Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

#3b Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Ghost Pepper Cheese, Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato

#3 Spicy Grld Chix Sandwich

$7.99

Ghost Pepper Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato

Gr Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Blt Sandwich

$3.99

Bacon & Egg Toast Sandwich

$5.99

Sides

Fr Fries

$2.89

Hand-Cut Daily and Fried to Perfection

Coleslaw

$1.69

Mac n Cheese

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.89

Seasoned and Grilled to Perfection

Broccoli

$2.89

Seasoned and Grilled to Perfection

Deep Fried Corn Side (1pc)

$2.89Out of stock

Deep-Fried Topped with Ranch Seasoning and Ranch Dressing

Add SD Fried Chicken

$3.99

Add SD Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Add SD Beef Patty

$3.99

Broccoli And Cheese

$3.49

Premium Sides

Side Bacon Chr Fries

$3.29

Bacon Chilli Fries

$3.99

Side Onion Straws

$3.99

Broccoli Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Bacon Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Side Spud Cakes

$4.99

Topped with Shredded Cheddar, Chives with a side of Sour Cream

Chili & Chedd bowl

Topped with Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream and Chives

Add SD Beef Patty

$3.99

Add SD Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Small Soup

$3.99

Soup Large

$5.99Out of stock

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

(2) Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders with Fries

KID Gr Cheese

$5.99

Kid Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Crazy Cakes

#1. Strawberry Crazy Cake

$6.99

Cream Cheese Icing, Strawberries, Whip Cream, Powdered Sugar

#2. Oreo Cake

$5.99

Cream Cheese Icing, Oreo, Chocolate Syrup, Powdered Sugar

#3. Chocolate Reese's Dessert

$5.99

Cream Cheese Icing, Crushed Reeses, Caramel and Chocolate Syrup, Powdered Sugar

#4. Old Fashioned Dessert

$5.99

Cream Cheese Icing, Cherries, Walnuts, Chocolate and Caramel Syrup, Powdered Sugar

#5. Zeus Dessert

$5.99

Cream Cheese Icing, Apple Cinnamon, Walnuts, Honey, Powdered Sugar

#6. Calisto Dessert

$6.99

Cream Cheese Icing, Blueberries, Strawberries, Whip Cream, Powdered Sugar

#7. Hawaiian Dessert

$5.99

Cream Cheese Icing, Pineapple, Shaved Coconut, Chocolate Chips, Powdered Sugar

#8. Brownie Dessert

$5.99

Cream Cheese Icing, Brownie, Chocolate Syrup, Whip Cream

#9. Snickers Dessert

$5.99

Cream Cheese Icing, Snickers, Chocolate and Caramel Syrup, Powdered Sugar

#10. Baby Crazy Cake

$3.99

#11. BYO Crazy Cake

$5.99

Powdered Sugar

Plain Crazy Cake

$5.99

S'mores cake Dessert

$5.99

Cream Cheese Icing, Chocolate Chips, Graham Cracker, Marshmallow, Chocolate Syrup, Powdered Sugar

Ice Cream Bowl

$2.99

Anniversary Cake

Grave Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Parfaits

Reese Parfait

$5.99

Crushed Oreo Bottom, Ice Cream, Reese

Strawberry Parfait

$5.99

Crushed Oreo Bottom, Ice Cream, Strawberries

Cherry Walnut Parfait

$5.99

Crushed Oreo Bottom, Cherries, Walnuts, Ice Cream

Pineapple Coconut Parfait

$5.99

Crushed Oreo Bottom, Pineapple, Coconut, Ice Cream

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$4.49

Chocolate Shake

$5.49

Strawberry Shake

$5.49

M&M Shake

$5.49Out of stock

Butterfinger Shake

$5.49

S'Mores Shake

$5.49

Oreo Shake

$5.49

Snickers Shake

$5.49

Ice Cream Bowl

$2.99

Frappe Carm

$4.99

Frappe Mocha

$4.99

Reese Shake

$5.49

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Coke Float

Extras

Add Ranch

$0.75

Add Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Add Rasp Vinn

$0.75

Add 1000 Island

$0.75

Add BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Add Honey Mustard

$0.75

Add Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Add American Cheese

$1.00

Add Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Add Ghost Cheese

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.49

Add Jalapenos

$0.89

Add Mushrooms

$0.89

Add Dill Pickles

$0.75

Add Corn Mix

$0.89

Add SD Beef Patty

$3.99

Add SD Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Add SD Fried Chicken

$3.99

Add Side Blueberry Filling

$0.75

Add Side Remoulade

$0.75

Brisket Side 2 Piece

$3.00

Add Side Burger Sauce

$0.75

Add Side Chicken Sauce

$0.75

Toast

$2.99

Add Side Strawberry Topping

$0.75

Add Side Strawberry Filling

$0.75

2 Piece Toast

$2.50

20oz Ranch Cup

$5.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.39

Le Bleu Bottled Water

$2.25

Smartwater

$2.39Out of stock

Water

Coffee

$1.69

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burger Station 120 features bold American flavors served to satisfy even the pickiest of palates. Our menu is packed with affordable, plentiful & memorable dishes that are uniquely southern, deliciously American and the area’s “go-to” for Roane County comfort food!

Location

1881 Griffith Dr, Harriman, TN 37748

Directions

Gallery
Burger Station 120 image
Burger Station 120 image
Burger Station 120 image

Map
