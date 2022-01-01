Burger Station 120 Harriman, TN
86 Reviews
$$
1881 Griffith Dr
Harriman, TN 37748
Popular Items
Appetizers
#1. Basket Of Fries
#2. Cheese Curds
#3. 10 Piece Wings
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki Glaze, Bbq, Bourbon Glaze
#4. 20 Piece Wings
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki Glaze, Bbq, Bourbon Glaze
#5. Fried Pickles
Served with Ranch Dressing
#6. BBQ Brisket Fries
Hand-Cut Fries topped with Shredded Cheddar, Bacon, Brisket, Bbq Sauce and a side of Ranch
#7. Deep Fried Corn App (2pc)
#8. Queso Fries
#9. Brisket Spud Cakes
Salad Wedges
#1. Grilled Chicken Wedge
Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Egg, Shredded Cheddar with Grilled Chicken
#2. Fried Chicken Wedge
Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Egg, Shredded Cheddar with Fried Chicken
#3. Blue Wedge
Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Egg, Blue Cheese
#4. Greek Wedge
Tomato, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Egg, Feta Cheese
#5. Cobb Wedge
Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Cheddar
#6. Fiesta Wedge
Corn Mix, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Egg, Shredded Cheddar with Grilled Chicken
#7. House Wedge
Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Egg, Shredded Cheddar
Spuds
#1 Spud
Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon, Chives
#2 Spud
Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, Chives, Broccoli
#3 Spud
Butter, Sour Cream, Spinach, Bourbon Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Chives
#4 Spud
Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Shredded Cheddar, Chives
#5 Spud
Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon, Corn Mix, Roasted Red Peppers, Chives
#6 Spud
Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon, Homemade Chili, Shredded Cheddar, Chives
#7 Spud
Butter, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheddar, Brisket, Bbq Sauce, Chives
Buffalo Spud
Specialty Plates
#1. Country Fried Steak Plate
Topped with Homemade Gravy, One Side and Texas Toast
#2. Chopped Steak Plate
Topped with Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Bourbon Mushrooms, Two Sides and Texas Toast
#3. Crazy Clucker Plate
Hand-Battered Crispy Chicken pressed between two Crazy Cakes topped with your choice of Honey or Maple Syrup and Bacon
#4. Grilled Chicken Plate
(2 pcs) Seasoned to Perfection Grilled Chicken, Two Sides and Texas Toast
#5. Chicken Tender Platter
(4 pcs) Hand-Battered Crispy Chicken Tenders, Two Sides and a Dressing Choice
#6. Fish & Chips Plate
(4 pcs) Alaskan Cod Fish, Two Sides, Served with Homemade Tartar Sauce
#7. Brisket Platter
(4 pcs) Tender Smoked Brisket, Two Sides and Bbq Sauce
BBQ Rib Plate
Basket Specials
#1. Fried Chicken Basket Special
(2 pcs) Hand-Battered Crispy Chicken Tenders, Two Sides and a Dressing Choice
#1. Grilled Chicken Basket Special
(1 pcs) Seasoned to Perfection Grilled Chicken, Two Sides and Texas Toast
#2. Fish Basket Special
Soup Bowl
Soup And Spud
Soup And Grilled Cheese
2pc Toast, 4pc Bacon, Side Strawberry Topping
Pork Special
Burgers
#1. Southern Railroad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
#2. Penn Station
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
#3. Union Station
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon
#4. Union Pacific
Blue Cheese, Onion Straws, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
#5. Northwestern
Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
#6. L & N
Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Bourbon Mushrooms, Bacon
#7. Grand Central
Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Onion Straws, Bbq Sauce, Tomato
#8. Santa Fe
Ghost Pepper Cheese, Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato
#9. Jr. Choo Choo
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
#10. San Fransisco Veggie Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
#11. Brisket Express Burger
Cheddar Cheese, Brisket, Tomato, Bbq Sauce
#12. Derail Burger
Jr. Burger Combo
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Served with Fries and a Drink
Double Jr. Cheese Burger & Fries
Cheese Curd Burger & Fries
Maui Burger & Fries
Western Sizzle & Fries
Fiesta Burger & Fries
Triple Jr. Bacon Chz Burger & Fries
Hot Dogs
Sandwiches
Roast Beef Sdwich
Swiss or Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Turkey Sandwich
Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon
Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Fish Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato
Brisket Sandwich
(4 pcs) Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Side of Bbq Sauce
Ham & Swiss Sndwch
Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Patty Melt Sandwich
Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Bourbon Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion
#1 Grld Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
#2 Fried Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
#3b Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Ghost Pepper Cheese, Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato
#3 Spicy Grld Chix Sandwich
Ghost Pepper Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato
Gr Cheese Sandwich
Blt Sandwich
Bacon & Egg Toast Sandwich
Sides
Fr Fries
Hand-Cut Daily and Fried to Perfection
Coleslaw
Mac n Cheese
Green Beans
Seasoned and Grilled to Perfection
Broccoli
Seasoned and Grilled to Perfection
Deep Fried Corn Side (1pc)
Deep-Fried Topped with Ranch Seasoning and Ranch Dressing
Add SD Fried Chicken
Add SD Grilled Chicken
Add SD Beef Patty
Broccoli And Cheese
Premium Sides
Side Bacon Chr Fries
Bacon Chilli Fries
Side Onion Straws
Broccoli Mac n Cheese
Bacon Mac n Cheese
Side Spud Cakes
Topped with Shredded Cheddar, Chives with a side of Sour Cream
Chili & Chedd bowl
Topped with Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream and Chives
Add SD Beef Patty
Add SD Grilled Chicken
Small Soup
Soup Large
Kids
Crazy Cakes
#1. Strawberry Crazy Cake
Cream Cheese Icing, Strawberries, Whip Cream, Powdered Sugar
#2. Oreo Cake
Cream Cheese Icing, Oreo, Chocolate Syrup, Powdered Sugar
#3. Chocolate Reese's Dessert
Cream Cheese Icing, Crushed Reeses, Caramel and Chocolate Syrup, Powdered Sugar
#4. Old Fashioned Dessert
Cream Cheese Icing, Cherries, Walnuts, Chocolate and Caramel Syrup, Powdered Sugar
#5. Zeus Dessert
Cream Cheese Icing, Apple Cinnamon, Walnuts, Honey, Powdered Sugar
#6. Calisto Dessert
Cream Cheese Icing, Blueberries, Strawberries, Whip Cream, Powdered Sugar
#7. Hawaiian Dessert
Cream Cheese Icing, Pineapple, Shaved Coconut, Chocolate Chips, Powdered Sugar
#8. Brownie Dessert
Cream Cheese Icing, Brownie, Chocolate Syrup, Whip Cream
#9. Snickers Dessert
Cream Cheese Icing, Snickers, Chocolate and Caramel Syrup, Powdered Sugar
#10. Baby Crazy Cake
#11. BYO Crazy Cake
Powdered Sugar
Plain Crazy Cake
S'mores cake Dessert
Cream Cheese Icing, Chocolate Chips, Graham Cracker, Marshmallow, Chocolate Syrup, Powdered Sugar
Ice Cream Bowl
Anniversary Cake
Grave Cake
Pumpkin Cake
Parfaits
Shakes
Extras
Add Ranch
Add Bleu Cheese
Add Rasp Vinn
Add 1000 Island
Add BBQ Sauce
Add Honey Mustard
Add Cheddar Cheese
Add American Cheese
Add Swiss Cheese
Add Ghost Cheese
Add Bacon
Add Jalapenos
Add Mushrooms
Add Dill Pickles
Add Corn Mix
Add SD Beef Patty
Add SD Grilled Chicken
Add SD Fried Chicken
Add Side Blueberry Filling
Add Side Remoulade
Brisket Side 2 Piece
Add Side Burger Sauce
Add Side Chicken Sauce
Toast
Add Side Strawberry Topping
Add Side Strawberry Filling
2 Piece Toast
20oz Ranch Cup
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Burger Station 120 features bold American flavors served to satisfy even the pickiest of palates. Our menu is packed with affordable, plentiful & memorable dishes that are uniquely southern, deliciously American and the area’s “go-to” for Roane County comfort food!
1881 Griffith Dr, Harriman, TN 37748