A map showing the location of BERT'S HOMETOWN GRILL 902 Tellico St SView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Seafood

BERT'S HOMETOWN GRILL 902 Tellico St S

185 Reviews

$$

902 Tellico St S

Madisonville, TN 37354

Order Again

Barbecue

BBQ Pork

$11.95

Pig on a Spud

$9.95

Burgers

alamo burger

$11.45

American Cheese Burger

$9.95

Grilled chicken sandwich

$9.95

chipotle chicken sandwich

$9.45

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Hot Fudge Cake

$5.95

Ice Cream with Fudge

$2.95

Pecan Pie

$3.95

Bert's Famous Cookie for 2

$5.95

Pumpkin Cake

$5.95

Kids

Kids Alfredo

$3.95

Kids Chicken

$5.45

Kids Corn Dog

$4.45

Kids Fish

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti MARINARA

$3.95

Add Buff SauceTo Chicken

Pasta

chicken parmesan

$11.45

chicken fettuccine alfredo

$10.95

spaghetti

$8.95

lasagna

$9.95

Salad

lg salad

$6.95

buffalo chicken salad

$9.95

chicken caesar salad

$9.95

country fried chicken salad

$9.95

chili

$4.95

bp

$4.95

sweet pot

$4.45

1 trip salad bar

$4.29

Sandwich

B L T

$6.95

Club

$9.45

Italian Sub

$8.95

Philly Steak and Cheese

$8.95

Stone Baked Rueben

$9.95

Seafood

Fish N' Chips

$10.45

Salmon

$15.95

Butterfly Shrimp

$10.95

Steak

14oz Ribeye

$21.95

8oz Top Sirlon

$15.95

Hamburger Steak

$9.95

Just Sirloin

$12.45

Gluten free Cheese pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Drinks

medium beverage

$2.55

B C shirts

B shirts

$15.00

Appetizers*

cheese sticks

cheese sticks

$7.45
golden mushrooms

golden mushrooms

$7.45
fried green beans

fried green beans

$8.45
wings

wings

$9.95
bread sticks

bread sticks

$4.95
fried pickle chips

fried pickle chips

$8.45

Sides (Copy)

pj cheese

$0.85

side of ff

$2.45

steamed broccoli

$1.95

side of marinara

$0.55

Fried Okra

$1.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your favorite American Grill and Pizzeria!

Location

902 Tellico St S, Madisonville, TN 37354

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

